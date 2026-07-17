Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor claims Harshad Chopda is in love with Shivangi Joshi, alleges she’s using him; netizens divided

'Harshad Chopda loves Shivangi Joshi': Ram Kapoor's explosive remark sparks debate on Lock Upp 2 - Here's what netizens say

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Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi (PC- Netflix)

Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi‘s close friendship has become one of the biggest talking points on Lock Upp Season 2. While the duo has repeatedly maintained that they are just friends, their bond has now come under the scanner inside the house after fellow contestant Ram Kapoor made some bold observations about their relationship. During the latest episode, Kapoor told the other contestants that he believes Harshad is deeply in love with Shivangi and is putting her game ahead of his own. “Harshad is playing for Shivangi. He will remove himself if Shivangi is going to win the show. It is clear that he loves her but quietly. The way he cried for Shivangi that day made it clear,” Ram said.

Shivangi Joshi is using Harshad Chopra: Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor further alleged that Shivangi is aware of Harshad’s feelings and benefits from his support in the game. “Am I the only one who thinks Harshad is totally in love with Shivangi? I think it is unhealthy from both sides. Shivangi knows that Harshad loves her and she uses it perfectly. He is very unhealthy for her. He is ruining her game. I will blame Harshad for expecting a girl of her age to use a guy who is such a nice guy to her advantage. He is allowing this to happen,” Ram added.

Netizens react to Ram Kapoor’s claims

Kapoor’s comments quickly sparked debate among viewers, with fans sharing divided opinions on social media. Several fans defended Harshad and Shivangi, pointing out that both actors have already clarified they are only friends. One of the users wrote, “Ram saying Harshad is madly in love with Shivangi and would quit the show just to make her win. But weren’t you there when both Shivangi and Harshad clearly said they’re just friends, not lovers? Don’t overlook that.”

Another fan commented, “That bond is so strong, everyone wants to break it.” However, others felt Ram Kapoor’s observations made sense. One viewer wrote, “Finally the whole house is back discussing them. Shilpa Shinde had said the same thing much earlier.”

Some fans also recalled an earlier conversation between Harshad and fellow contestant Shreya Kalra. According to one post, when Shreya asked Harshad if he liked Shivangi, he replied, “Who doesn’t like her?” The fan interpreted his response as a sign that he has feelings for her.

Meanwhile, another viewer pointed out that Harshad often prioritises Shivangi during tasks, writing, “In the middle of a task, Harshad rushes to help Shivangi, forgetting he’s supposed to play his own game. Everyone keeps saying he’d even give up the trophy for her.”

Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi’s friendship has undoubtedly become one of the most discussed dynamics on Lock Upp Season 2, with viewers closely watching every interaction between the two.