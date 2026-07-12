Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor reveals he was molested at 13, shares his childhood trauma: ‘He touched…’

In the recent episode of Lock Upp 2, Ram Kapoor broke his silence on a secret he'd carried for decades, one that even left the show's toughest contestants in tears.

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Ram Kapoor (PC: Instagram)

Reality shows often bring out personal stories that audiences rarely get to hear from celebrities. Beyond the drama and entertainment, these platforms sometimes become a space where stars share experiences from their lives that have remained private for years. That’s exactly what happened on the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, when actor Ram Kapoor shared something he’d kept hidden for over three decades.

In a recent episode of Lock Upp 2, actor Ram Kapoor opened up about a painful chapter from his childhood. The actor spoke about being molested at the age of 13 and shared how the traumatic experience affected him over the years. It wasn’t planned as a big reveal. Contestants on the show are asked to share personal secrets that essentially become their “lives” in the game, and Ram, who’d been marked “At Risk” of elimination, had to dig deep to save himself. What came out, though, was far more than a game strategy. It was a confession that made a lot of viewers shocked.

Ram Kapoor reveals he was molested at 13

Ram Kapoor spoke about being in boarding school as a young teenager, in the eighth standard, around 13 years old. He described how, during a seemingly ordinary evening in the dorms, something happened that changed everything. He said he froze in the moment, unsure whether to speak up or stay quiet, with dozens of other students around him unaware of what was unfolding.

Ram revealed, “When I was in 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested. When the school used to get over, we used to sit with each other in our dorms and talk to each other. A 10th standard student was sitting with me on my bed, and suddenly he touched me under the blanket. There were at least 30-40 children, and I froze. I couldn’t do anything, and he kept going.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LockUp (@lockup.netflix)

He further revealed, “Mujhe samajh nahi aaraha tha ki main kuch karun, naa karun yaa sirf bardasht karta rahoon? Yaa chillaun? Ya a kya karun. Main kaafi badal gaya uske baad. Kaafi chup hogaya tha aur traumatise hogaya tha. Lekin, unhone kuch hafton baad aake, mujhse sorry bola. Uske baad jab bhi unhe mauka mila, voh mujhe ehsaas dilaate the ki voh sorry hain”

He admitted that the experience left him quiet and withdrawn for a long time afterwards, and that he buried it for years without telling a soul, except for his wife.

Farah Khan and co-contestants left in tears after Ram Kapoor’s confession

The reaction in the house was immediate and emotional. Fellow contestants Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Sufi Motiwala and Dheeraj Dhoopar were visibly moved, with some struggling to hold back tears. Farah Khan offered Ram a hug and a heartfelt apology for what he’d been through, while Riteish Deshmukh commended him for his courage in sharing something so personal on national television.

Since the episode aired, viewers have flooded social media with messages of support, many praising Ram for his honesty and for helping open up a conversation that’s often kept in the shadows. While Ram Kapoor has always been known for his successful career in television and films, his emotional revelation gave viewers a glimpse into a more personal side of his journey.