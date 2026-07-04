Lock Upp 2: Is Shilpa Shinde entering as the first wildcard contestant in Farah Khan’s reality show?

Lock Upp 2 update: A major twist is set to shake up Lock Upp 2 as reports suggest a surprise wildcard entry is expected to enter the house, changing the game dynamics completely.

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Shilpa Shinde to enter as wildcard in Lock Upp 2 (PC: Instagram)

Lock Upp 2, which premiered on June 27, 2026, is now heading into its first elimination round this weekend. The episode will mark an important turning point in the game, as the first eviction is set to reduce the number of contestants and make the competition more intense. But apart from this, the buzz around Lock Upp 2 is picking up pace, and this time it is Shilpa Shinde who is at the centre of the discussion. The popular television actress, known for her bold personality and strong screen presence, is reportedly being set to enter as a wildcard contestant in Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s Netflix reality show season.

Is Shilpa Shinde entering Lock Upp 2 as wildcard?

Shilpa Shinde is set to enter as the first wildcard contestant of the season. The show is set to get even more dramatic with its first wildcard entry of the season – Shilpa Shinde. Reports suggest that she will enter soon in the house to stir things up inside Lock Upp 2 and shift the game’s current dynamics. Shilpa Shinde is widely known for her much-loved role as Angoori Bhabhi in the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!. However, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding her participation. For now, it remains only speculation, with fans eagerly waiting for confirmation from the production team.

Shilpa Shinde controversary

Shilpa Shinde is no stranger to the television industry. Her previous appearances in shows like Bigg Boss 11 have shown her to be a strong and outspoken contestant. Shilpa Shinde has recently found herself back in controversy after admitting in a podcast that her earlier sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli were false which she made in 2017. The statement sparked a major backlash, with industry actors and social media users demanding action against her.

She confessed that delayed payment of dues and restrictive exclusivity clauses that barred her from other projects. The false case forced the producers into a financial settlement, her dues were cleared, and she withdrew the case in 2018.

About Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa is a high-stakes reality show streaming on Netflix, where celebrity contestants are locked inside a prison-like setup and must survive intense tasks, personal revelations, and emotional challenges. The show is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, who guide and judge the inmates as they navigate shifting alliances and pressure-filled situations.

With drama, unpredictability, and weekly eliminations, the series focuses on how far celebrities will go to stay in the game. Across the six-week journey of Lock Upp 2, contestants will have to face tasks, emotional twists, and intense survival battles to win the show.