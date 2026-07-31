Shivangi Joshi’s sister issues clarification amid criticism over financial struggle remarks

After Shivangi Joshi's Lock Upp revelation, her sister clarifies family's financial crisis - Watch the video

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Shivangi Joshi's sister comes in support (PC-Instagram)

Shivangi Joshi’s family has defended the actress after she faced criticism on social media over her emotional revelation about her family’s financial struggles on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza. Her sister, Sheetal Joshi, has now shared a detailed clarification, saying Shivangi’s comments were taken out of context. The controversy began after Shivangi spoke about the hardships her family faced during a task on the reality show. Some social media users questioned her claims by resurfacing an old interview in which she had mentioned that her father served in the army.

Responding to the criticism, Sheetal posted a video on Instagram, saying many people were comparing two different situations without understanding the full story.

According to her, Shivangi never claimed that the family was born into poverty. Instead, she was talking about a difficult phase that began after their father suffered a major business loss.

Sheetal also addressed claims about their family home. She said people should not judge someone’s financial condition based on the size of their house. “The house people are talking about was built by our grandfather in 1980, not by our father,” she explained.

She also clarified Shivangi’s statement about the family having “come out on the streets.” According to Sheetal, the family was never homeless but had lost its regular source of income. “We had a house, but it wasn’t earning us anything,” she said.

Recalling Shivangi’s emotional confession on the show, Sheetal said the entire family broke down while watching the episode because they had personally lived through those difficult years. She also credited Shivangi for changing the family’s life, saying, “If people call it a bungalow today, it’s because of Shivangi. Whatever facilities the house has today are because of her.”

Watch Shivangi Joshi’s sister’s video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Joshi (@sheetal_joshi_official)



During the Lock Upp task, Shivangi had revealed that after the financial setback, her parents worked at a canteen, stitched clothes and even washed utensils to support the family. She also said she is now the sole earning member and takes care of everyone at home.

Despite the controversy, Shivangi has secured a place in the finale week of Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Saza. The reality show is currently streaming on Netflix.