Lock Upp 2: Sunita Ahuja admits Govinda had many affairs, breaks silence on relationship turmoil: ‘Third party aajaye to ghutnon par…’

The premiere of Lock Upp 2 delivered one of its biggest moments when Sunita Ahuja spoke openly about her marriage to Govinda. The celebrity wife admitted that the actor had “many affairs”.

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Sunita Ahuja and Govinda (PC: Twitter)

The second season of Lock Upp has started on a dramatic note, with contestants wasting no time in making deeply personal revelations. Among the biggest talking points from the premiere was Sunita Ahuja’s candid conversation about her marriage to Bollywood star Govinda. Known for keeping her personal life away from the spotlight, Sunita surprised viewers by speaking openly about the ups and downs she has experienced over the years. During the episode of Lock Upp 2 reality show, she addressed rumours that have surrounded her marriage for a long time. Her honest confession left both the hosts and viewers stunned, quickly becoming one of the most viral moments from the episode.

Sunita Ahuja opens up about Govinda’s alleged affairs

During the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, Sunita Ahuja claimed that Govinda had “many affairs” during their marriage. Speaking to hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, she admitted that dealing with those situations was painful but said she chose to stay in the relationship because of love and her family. She said, “I want a son like Govinda, not a husband. Pyaar mein toh aapko har cheez bardasht karna chahiye. Chi Chi ne life mein itne affairs kiye, chalo hero heroine mein toh hote hi hain. Sun rahe ho Chi Chi toh sun lena bhaiya, kyunki ghutno pe goli tabhi lagti hai jab koi life mein aa jaati hai. Voh bhi maine jhooth nahi bola. See, I am the truth. Main toh Bombay mein thi nahi, kitne logon ne bola ki maine hi maar diya. Main toh Khatu Shyam mein thi. Nishana chukta nahi mera.”

(In love, you have to put up with everything. Chi Chi had so many affairs in his life—well, that sort of thing happens between heroes and heroines, after all. If you’re listening, Chi Chi, take note—because you only get shot in the knee when a new woman enters your life. And I wasn’t lying about that, either. See, I am the truth. I wasn’t even in Bombay; so many people claimed I was the one who shot him. I was actually at Khatu Shyam. My aim never misses)

She remarked that when someone truly loves another person, they often end up tolerating things they never imagined they would. According to Sunita, every marriage goes through difficult phases, and hers was no different.

About Sunita Ahuja and Govinda

Sunita Ahuja married Bollywood actor Govinda in 1987, sharing a long marriage with two children. Over the years, their relationship has often made headlines due to rumours of strain and Govinda’s alleged affairs, though Sunita has continued to stand by him publicly. In recent interviews and reality-show conversations, she has spoken candidly about facing emotional challenges in their marriage and dealing with third-party interference.

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some praising her courage for speaking openly about her marriage, while others expressed surprise at the revelations involving Govinda and asking her to hesitate.

Sunita Ahuja in Lock Upp 2

Sunita Ahuja is one of the contestants in Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa, the reality show hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Known for her candid and outspoken personality, she entered the show promising unfiltered revelations about her personal life. Her presence has already sparked attention inside the prison-style format, where contestants are seen sharing intense and emotional stories.

Sunita is expected to bring drama, honesty, and strong opinions to the game. Her journey in the show is being closely watched by viewers due to her bold statements and real-life experiences.