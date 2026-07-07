Lock Upp 2: Sunita Ahuja appears to normalise Govinda’s ‘50 extra-marital affairs,’ says ‘Tere baap ka…’

Sunita Ahuja is back in the headlines, this time for her latest statement on Lock Upp 2. Defending her marriage to Govinda, she made a bold remark that left contestants and viewers stunned.

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Sunita Ahuja with husband Govinda

Reality shows often spark memorable moments, and Lock Upp 2 recently grabbed attention when Sunita Ahuja was involved in a conversation about her marriage to Bollywood star Govinda that got people talking. Known for speaking her mind, Sunita didn’t hold back when the discussion turned towards rumours surrounding her husband’s personal life. During a heated discussion with Shilpa Shinde about her marriage to Govinda, Sunita says even if her husband had “50 affairs,” it was nobody else’s business. Many criticised the statement for appearing to normalise extra-marital affairs. What started as a conversation inside the house soon escalated into one of the most viral moments of the episode. The clip has since gone viral, adding another layer of controversy to the reality show’s already dramatic season.

Sunita Ahuja’s response leaves the house stunned

The confrontation unfolded after wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde commented on Sunita Ahuja’s married life with Govinda despite having extra martial affairs. In the latest episode, we saw that Shilpa Shinde defended Sunita Ahuja, saying fans have misunderstood her remarks. Speaking to Ram Kapoor, she said that while Govinda has many fans, they have no right to question Sunita’s comments because they don’t know the thought process behind her words or decisions. To this, Sunita Ahuja says, “I am not blunt, but when you speak the truth, people cannot take it. I say, put yourself in my shoes and then judge me. They’ll know when they face it, they don’t need to lecture me. It is my life, my rules, and my husband. I can reprimand him. Even if he goes around cheating in ten places, I won’t leave him. I love him to my death.”

Govinda’s wife Sunita on Shilpa Shinde “Mera pati hai. Woh 50 se affair kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai?” pic.twitter.com/b36bvz7Kdy — Indrajit (@Lotus_indrajit) July 7, 2026

Later Sunita tells Ram Kapoor regarding what Shilpa said to her. Sunita said, “He is my husband, let him do! Baakiyon ko bolne ka koi haq nahi hain. Main biwi hoon na? Usko [Shilpa] unglibaazi karne ke liye bheja hain andar. Jyaada karegi na toh sunegi mera. Aukaat mein aa jayegi.” She added, “Don’t you talk about my family! Mera pati hai. Woh 50 se affair kare, tere baap ka kya ja raha hai”

In many interviews, Sunita has alleged that Govinda has cheated on her and had extra marital affairs during their marriage and has spoken about how she coped with his affairs, during the early episodes of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

Social media reacts to Sunita’s controversial statement

As clips from the episode surfaced online, viewers were quick to share their opinions. Some supported Sunita for standing up for herself and refusing to let others comment on her personal life. Others, however, felt uncomfortable with the way her statement appeared to normalise allegations of infidelity within a marriage.

The discussion also reignited conversations around Sunita’s earlier remarks on the show, where she had spoken candidly about her relationship with Govinda and the challenges she had faced over the years. In previous episodes, she suggested that love often comes with compromise and reflected on rumours that had surrounded their marriage for decades. She shared, “We are openly discussing this now, who had thought about this 40 years back. He is a star, had countless flings over the years. Infidelity has been happening since day one, hasn’t it? He is a hero after all, so you can’t say anything. If I keep stressing at this age, my diabetes will spike. I just let it be and keep moving on. It’s fine, I live for my kids.”

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp 2 has consistently been in the news through candid conversations, emotional confessions and unexpected confrontations. Contestants have openly discussed their personal lives, relationships and past controversies, making each episode a talking point on social media