Lock Upp 2: Sunita Ahuja hits back at trolls over drinking and partying, says ‘Tere baap ke ghar…’

Sunita Ahuja is making headlines once again on Lock Upp 2. This time, Govinda's wife shut down online trolls who questioned her lifestyle. Her unapologetic response has quickly gone viral.

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Lock Upp 2, Sunita Ahuja, Sunita Ahuja in Lock Upp 2

Sunita Ahuja has never been one to hold back her opinions, and her latest appearance on Lock Upp 2 is proof of that. Ever since entering the reality show, she has been making headlines for her candid conversations about her personal life, marriage, and the criticism she has faced over the years. In one of the latest episodes of Lock Upp 2, the discussion shifted to the online trolling that often follows her. Instead of brushing it aside, Sunita chose to address the criticism head-on, delivering a fiery response that has since gone viral across social media. Here’s what happened on the show and why her statement is going viral.

Sunita Ahuja gives strong reply to trolls in Lock Upp 2

During a conversation with Akanksha Choudhary (contestant), Sunita was asked about the various allegations and criticism she has faced in public. Speaking candidly, she said she has no intention of changing herself to satisfy people on social media. Responding to those who troll her for drinking alcohol and attending parties, Sunita said that what she does in her personal life is her own choice. She questioned why strangers feel entitled to judge her lifestyle and made it clear that she would continue living life on her own terms. She said, “They can say whatever they want to. I don’t give a fk. Main aapne aap ko nahi badlungi kisi ke liye. Koi kisi ko sukhi nahi dekh sakta pehli baat toh yeh hai. This is what happens. Don’t try to fk around with me. Yeh daaru peeti hai, party karti hai, arey party tere baap ke ghar par karti hoon? Aapne ghar pe karti hoon, aapne ghar par ek bottle piyun yaa 10 bottle piyun. Tere baap ka peeti hoon”?

Her blunt remarks reflected the outspoken personality that viewers have come to expect from her. Sunita also said that people often find it difficult to see others happy and that she refuses to let negative comments affect her confidence.

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Fans applaud Sunita Ahuja for her unapologetic attitude

Soon after the episode aired, clips of Sunita Ahuja’s response began circulating widely on social media. Many viewers praised her confidence and fearless attitude, calling her one of the most entertaining contestants in the Lock Upp house. Several fans described her as “real” and appreciated the fact that she did not try to present a carefully curated image for television. Others called her the “Lady Don”, another comment reads, “She’s giving my spirit animal energy”, one user said, “Loving her”, another user commented, “She is the real baddie.”

Sunita Ahuja in Lock Upp 2

Sunita Ahuja is now playing in Lock Upp 2, where she has consistently remained in the spotlight. From speaking openly about her marriage with Govinda to addressing affair rumours and a lot more, she has not shied away from discussing sensitive topics. As the competition progresses, viewers will be watching closely to see whether Sunita’s outspoken nature continues to win support or sparks more debates inside and outside the house