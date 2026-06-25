Lock Upp 2: Who are Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary, the latest contestants to join the show?

Reality TV fans are in for an exciting reunion as Splitsvilla stars Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary have been confirmed for Lock Upp 2. The Netflix reality show is all set to premiere on June 27, 2026.

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Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary in Lock Upp 2 (PC: YouTube)

The countdown to Lock Upp 2 has officially begun, and with every new contestant announcement, excitement around the show continues to grow. While several celebrity names have been linked to the upcoming season, two familiar faces from the reality television world are currently grabbing the spotlight. Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary, who became popular after their appearance on Splitsvilla 16, are all set to reunite on yet another reality show. As viewers prepare for another season filled with drama, secrets, and unexpected twists, the addition of Yogesh and Akanksha has only increased anticipation.

Lock Upp 2 contestants: Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary set to join reality show

Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary have been officially confirmed as contestants on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The announcement was reportedly made through a promotional video featuring Munawar Faruqui, who introduced the duo as part of the new contestant lineup. Sharing a glimpse of the Lock Upp 2 set tour with the caption: “Set tour toh bas ek bahana tha, aap sabko toh bas inn dono se milana tha. Watch Lock Upp, 27th June se, Saturday to Wednesday, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix.”

Both contestants first gained attention through their appearance on Splitsvilla 16, where their on-screen journey became a major talking point among viewers. One of the fans commented, “Og Trp King”, another wrote, “Yogitara and akkutara are back”, another said, “Netflix exactly knows that who is the TRP”, another fan, “This is going to be huge”, another Instagram user wrote, “Trp king and Trp queen yogesh and Akanksha”, and another shared, “Screaming so harddddddd go for it akku and yogiiiii”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Who is Yogesh Rawat?

Originally from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, Yogesh Rawat is an Indian reality TV personality known for his appearance in MTV Roadies Season 20: Double Cross and MTV’s popular dating show Splitsvilla 16. He originally gained attention through his participation in MTV Roadies, which gave him early popularity among youth audiences. Then, in Splitsvilla season 16, he became one of the most talked-about contestants due to his romantic connections and on-show drama. He was involved in a widely discussed love angle involving fellow contestants Akanksha Chaudhary and Ruru Thakur in the show. He earned a black belt in Taekwondo and achieved two national kickboxing gold medals.

Who is Akanksha Chaudhary?

Akanksha Chaudhary is an Indian reality TV contestant who rose to fame through MTV’s Splitsvilla 16. Hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, she has transitioned from a successful career in national beauty pageants to becoming a viral social media sensation. She was part of the Splitsvilla 16: Pyaar Villa section, where contestants form emotional and romantic connections. During the season, she became widely known for her connection and conflicts involving fellow contestant Yogesh Rawat. She became the first Runner-Up title at Miss Rajasthan 2023 and was a National Finalist (Wild Card) for Miss Universe India 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Choudhary (@akankshachoudhary_official)

About Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp 2 marks the return of the popular reality format nearly four years after the first season. This time, the show arrives with several changes, including a new platform and a new hosting team which includes Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Lock Upp Season 2 is set to release on June 27, 2026, and will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The new season carries the theme Sach Ya Sazaa and is expected to feature 14 celebrity contestants living together in a prison-like setting. Contestants will face challenges and competition to survive inside a high-pressure environment.