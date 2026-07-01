Lock Upp 2: Will Kangana Ranaut eliminate the first contestant in the weekend episode?

Lock Upp 2 gets a surprise twist as Kangana Ranaut returns to the show in a new role, will she eliminate the first contestant?

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Kangana Ranaut in Lock Upp 2 (PC -Instagram)

Just days after Lock Upp 2 premiered on Netflix, the reality show has already become one of the most talked-about topics online. From contestants making shocking revelations to unexpected arguments and changing friendships inside the house, viewers have been closely following every moment. Now, the makers have added another surprise — Kangana Ranaut is returning to the show.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Lock Upp 2 as a…

But this time, she is not coming back as the host. Kangana will appear on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as a special guest under a new segment called ‘Janta Ki Awaaz’. As the title suggests, her role will represent the public’s opinion and reactions to what is happening inside the house. Her entry is expected to make the first weekend of the show even more dramatic as she joins hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh during an important phase of the game.

Talking about her comeback, Kangana said that Lock Upp has always been about accepting your truth, even when it feels uncomfortable. She added that she will be joining the show for its first elimination process and hinted that contestants may have to face consequences for their decisions. She said, “Every choice has a price.”

Many viewers had assumed Kangana would not return to the second season after the format of the show changed and moved to Netflix.

At the launch event, creator Ektaa Kapoor had addressed Kangana’s absence and explained that the entire structure of the show had been redesigned. According to Ektaa, the makers wanted to create a completely fresh identity for the new season, which meant changing several elements from the original version.

Ektaa also described Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as more than just a reality show, calling it a social experiment where contestants face situations without comfort, filters, or escape.

Lock Upp Season 2 officially opened its doors with a grand premiere on Saturday, June 27. Streaming on Netflix, the reality show kicked off with fresh hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The pair welcomed a diverse mix of television stars, social media personalities and public figures into the high-pressure, prison-style setup. The premiere has already set the tone for an entertaining season. Some of the key participants include Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Riyaz Ali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Sufi Motiwala, to name a few.