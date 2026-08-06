Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra shares cheerful moment with Shivangi Joshi after ‘backstabber’ remark, video goes viral

After a competitive journey filled with challenges and disagreements, Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi surprised fans with a warm interaction following the Lock Upp Season 2 finale. The video showed a different side of their bond after the show concluded.

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Shreya Kalra hugs and dances with Shivangi Joshi after post-win (PC: Twitter)

Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi surprised fans after sharing a fun moment following the grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2. The two contestants who had a tense equation during the reality show were seen dancing together at a celebration party hosted after the finale. Their cheerful interaction grabbed attention as it came soon after Shreya’s “backstabber Joshi” remark aimed at Shivangi in a post-win video. The latest clip showed a different side of their relationship after the competition ended.

Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi dance after Lock Upp 2 finale

After the conclusion of Lock Upp Season 2, the contestants came together for a success bash hosted by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan at her Mumbai residence. A video from the celebration showed Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi dancing together to the popular song “Kisi Disco Mein Jaayen.”

The moment caught everyone’s attention as the two had a complicated journey inside the reality show. Their friendly dance performance suggested that they may have moved past their differences after the competition ended. The video was shared by Ektaa Kapoor and featured several contestants enjoying the celebration. Other inmates were also seen cheering as Shreya and Shivangi danced together.

Why Shreya called Shivangi ‘backstabber Joshi’?

The viral dance video came shortly after Shreya’s post-win clip where she referred to Shivangi as “backstabber Joshi”. The comment was linked to an intense moment during the show’s semi-finale.

During the episode, Shreya decided to eliminate Shivangi from the competition. However, Harshad Chopda stepped in as a protector, chose elimination for himself and helped Shivangi become the first finalist of the season.

Following this twist, Shreya and Shivangi had a heated argument. Shivangi reacted strongly to the decision and said, “Aise karke game jeetogi naa, toh naam badalwa dena mera,” questioning Shreya’s gameplay. Later, while watching the episode with her friends, Shreya was asked what name she would give Shivangi after the incident. She jokingly replied, “backstabber Joshi,” which quickly became a talking point among viewers.

See viral video of Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Shreya Kalra’s journey to winning Lock Upp Season 2

Shreya and Shivangi started the show as friends but gradually became rivals due to changing alliances and gameplay decisions. Both contestants emerged as strong contenders and remained among the most discussed participants throughout the season.

In the grand finale, Shreya defeated Shivangi by seven votes to lift the trophy. She also took home the Rs 1 crore cash prize. The announcement surprised several contestants, while Shilpa Shinde celebrated Shreya’s victory by giving her an emotional hug.

Shreya dedicates victory to her supporters

After winning the show, Shreya celebrated her achievement with her friends and fans. During an Instagram Live session, she expressed gratitude towards the people who supported her throughout her journey. She said that the trophy did not belong to her alone and dedicated the victory to everyone who stood by her during the competition. Shreya thanked her supporters for defending her and helping her achieve her dream of winning the reality show.