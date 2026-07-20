Lock Upp 2: Yogesh Rawat evicted after Dheeraj Dhoopar eliminates him on Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s show

Lock Upp 2 witnessed yet another dramatic elimination as Yogesh Rawat's journey came to an end. Dheeraj Dhoopar was given the deciding power during Judgement Day, leading to a game-changing eviction that has left both contestants and viewers talking.

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Yogesh Rawat eliminated in Lock Upp 2 (PC: Instagram)

Just when it seemed like the competition inside Lock Upp 2 couldn’t get any more unpredictable, the latest Judgement Day delivered another massive surprise. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show has been packed with emotional moments, unexpected twists and difficult decisions, and this week was no different. The latest episode saw alliances tested, contestants fighting to stay in the game, and one player forced to say goodbye after a tense elimination process. With special powers changing hands and strategic decisions taking centre stage, the outcome has already sparked a lot of discussion among viewers. Here’s a closer look at how Yogesh Rawat’s journey came to an end.

Yogesh Rawat eliminated in Lock Upp 2

The latest Judgement Day episode has brought one of the biggest twists of the season so far. Contestants battled for a special advantage that allowed one player to decide the fate of another housemate.

After an intense task, Dheeraj Dhoopar secured the crucial power to eliminate a contestant. Faced with a difficult decision, he chose to evict Yogesh Rawat, bringing the latter’s journey on Lock Upp 2 to an end. The decision came after a series of strategic moves during the task, where several contestants lost their chance to influence the final outcome.

Yogesh Rawat gets EVICTED from #LockUpp What are your thoughts on this eviction? Repost Unfair Eviction – He deserved to stay longer. Like ❤️ Right Decision – He wasn’t contributing much to the game. pic.twitter.com/cr1cQxgUul — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 19, 2026

Dheeraj Dhoopar evicts Yogesh Rawat

The episode featured multiple rounds where contestants competed to gain control over the elimination process. Hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh also played a key role by saving Akanksha Chamola, while guest Arjun Kapoor used his special authority to secure Shivangi Joshi’s place in the competition.

As the challenge progressed, contestants continued to knock each other out of contention. Eventually, the final decision rested with Dheeraj Dhoopar. Despite attempts by fellow contestants to influence his choice, he decided that Yogesh Rawat’s journey should end instead of Sufi, saying he had his own reasons behind the decision.

Yogesh Rawat’s journey on Lock Upp 2

Yogesh Rawat remained one of the contestants who often found himself at the centre of conversations inside the house. Whether it was during tasks, his connection with Akanksha Choudhary or while sharing personal stories, he managed to leave an impression on both fellow contestants and viewers.

In recent episodes, he had also made headlines after revealing a controversial incident from his past during a task, a confession that left Farah Khan visibly surprised. As Lock Upp 2 heads into a new week, viewers can expect the pressure to increase with every passing episode.