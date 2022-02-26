Upcoming reality show Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is all set to premiere on MX Player and ALT Balaji this weekend. While it is not clear if the show will premiere on February 27, the makers have revealed the 5th contestant of the show – Karanvir Bohra. Yes, you heard it right! The actor shared the promo where he is seen behind bars. Alongside his post, he wrote, “Mujhe hai qubool, hamaari queen ka har ek rule!”Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut-Ekta Kapoor’s Controversial Show in Legal Trouble, Likely to be Postponed?

As the video starts, we see an actor garnering praises of his fans, and paparazzi clicking pictures. The audience is then introduced to Karanvir Bohra, dressed in an orange jumpsuit. He is seen holding a clapboard that read, "Inmate No 5, Kaaranvir Bohra. Charge: Steals the limelight."

For the uninitiated, this week, the first four contestants of Lock Upp were revealed. Controversy queen Poonam Pandey, actress Nisha Rawal, comedian Munawar Faruqui and wrestler Babita Phogat are all set to participate in the show.

The word on the street is that Lock Upp has landed itself into legal trouble. A Bollywood Life report suggests that a certain Mr. Sanober Baig has sought and been granted a stay order against the makers of Lock Upp, which, apparently, prevents Ekta Kapoor to go ahead with the show on its planned release date of February 27.

Are you excited for Lock Upp. Sound off in the comments below.