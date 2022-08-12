Anjali Arora Breaks Down Talking About Her Leaked MMS: Anjali Arora recently opened up on her alleged leaked MMS controversy. Anjali poured her heart out in a recent interview as she was moved to tears while answering question regarding the leaked MMS clip. Anjali said that it becomes difficult at times as she doesn’t understand why people are doing this to her. She stated that some media portals on YouTube are trying to sensationalize the controversy when she is actually not there in the video. Anjali opined that since some people cannot match her so they want to bring her down by maligning her image through unnecessary fake news.Also Read - Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora Finally Reacts to Her Leaked MMS Controversy - Check Here

Anjali in an interaction with Siddharth Kanan told, “Mujhe nahi pata kya kar rahe hain ye log, mera naam laga kar, mera photo laga kar ki ye Anjali Arora ka MMS hai. I don’t know kyu kar rahe hain (I don’t know what these people are doing, they are using my name and picture to frame me and claim its Anjali Arora’s MMS). In sab ne hi to mujhe banaya hai na, inki bhi family hai, meri bhi family hai (These people are the ones who made me what I am today, they also have a family like I have). Meri family bhi saare videos dekhti hai (My family also watches all videos).” Also Read - Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora's Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral? Check Out to Know The Details

She further added, “Sometimes I feel jab main ye sab dekhti hoon ki ye kyu kar rahe hain (Sometimes I feel what is the need to do all this?). Jisme main hoon hi nahi, usko kyu itna faila rahe hain (Why speculating so much when I am not there in the video?). Mera bhai hai behen hai, chhote bhai ye sab cheeze dekhte hain (I have brothers and sister, my little brothers watch videos). Kucch log isko galat way me leke ja rahe hain…Kehte hain jab kisi ki barabri na ho paaye to usko badnaam karna shuru kar do (Some people are taking it in the wrong direction…when they can’t match you then they start maligning your image.)” Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Grooves to Kacha Badam While Going to School, Internet Says 'Craze on Another Level' | Watch

Anjali also revealed that her parents have never questioned her about the video but it started surfacing when she was in the final weeks of Lock Upp. She said after a point it’s becoming hard for her to deal with all this.

