Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut's controversial reality show Lock Upp's first elimination happened on Sunday with Chakrapani. The Judgement Day episode in which the contestants are eliminated from the show will air on weekend. To save themselves from eviction, Kangana asks contestants to share one secret that no one knows. A recent promo of Lock Upp featuring social media influencer Anjali Arora is out where the host asked her to reveal a secret from the past. Anjali, who has over 11 million followers on Instagram, shared, "In December I went to Russia and I was single. I was attracted to the receptionist of my hotel and I took 5000 rubles ( Rs 2,737) from him for Saturday night. I just wanted money and I asked for it and he gave it to me and then at night we went for a party together. None of my friends know about it and I don't know how will my parents react to it."

On the basis of her secret, Kangana Ranaut saved Anjali from the elimination round.

One person made fun of Anjali’s answer and said, “What a secret lol.” Another one said, “Vahh kya secret tha… Panchtantra ki kahani bilkul.” Another one joked, “Kaha se late ho itni behudi script”. While one said, “Yeh kaisa secret hua bhai? Agar details edit kar di hain is video se toh woh alag baat hai (What kind of a secret is this? If they have edited out the details from the video then it’s okay).

One of the fans trolled makers for saving Anjali and Sidharth, “Yeh koi raaz nhi hota hai paise Lena yeh to adhiktar log lete rehte hai😂😂😂 😂 bas Anjali sidharth ko befaltu ka save karna tha”.