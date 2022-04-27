Lock Upp Update: Actor Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp’s first season and is nearing its conclusion. The reality show has gotten a lot of buzz due to its controversies and feuds. Its fascinating content and controversial participants keep the audience entertained at all times. Almost ten days before the finals, the show featured a family week, which proved to be a nice break for not only the inmates but also the audience as well. Anjali Arora‘s mother was the first family member to enter the jail, and her criticism and remarks left everyone stunned. She asked her daughter to stay from Munawar Faruqui.Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohtagi Couldn’t Control Tears as Beau Sangram Singh Visits Jail-Watch

Anjali Arora’s mother warns about Munawar Faruqui

She asked if what she'd been doing on TV looked good. Anjali's mother then advised her to play a solo game and not put her trust in anyone. "Not even Munawar?" Anjali inquired, to which her mother answered, "No one, do not put your faith in anyone." Anjali's mother also told her to keep her distance from Munawar while they were conversing. "Munawar se doori banake rakh (Maintain your distance from Munawar)," she remarked. "Sari teri voting usko ja rhi h dosti ke usse (All your fans are voting for him)." She was also overheard telling her that edited videos of her saying 'I love you' to Munawar were circulating outside. Anjali was taken aback but remained silent.

Anjali Arora’s boyfriend had a message for her

Anjali inquired of her mother about her family's well-being at home. While her mother responded, she took her boyfriend's name and inquired about his well-being. Anjali said, "Aakash kaisa hai (How is Aakash)?" to which her mother replied, "Miss kar raha hai (He is missing you)." After a brief exchange, her mother informed her again that Akash had requested her to deliver his message 'I miss you' to her.

Watch Lock Upp’s latest promo:

On Tuesday’s episode, Azma Fallah’s mother, Shivam Sharma’s father, Saisha Shinde’s friend, and Payal Rohatgi’s fiance Sangram Singh appeared. Poonam’s mother came to see her after she received a message from her sister.

