Lock Upp Contestants: Ekta Kapoor’s controversial reality show Lock Upp has begun from February 27. The streaming partners of the reality show ALT Balaji and MX Player have revealed the contestants. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show will be the haven for the most dramatic and the controversial celebrities who don’t shy away from turning others’ lives into nightmares. They have past controversies that made them viral. Here’s a list of all the Lock Upp contestants with their controversies that you should know before watching the show.Also Read - Lock Upp Promo: Munawar Faruqui Says 'Dhamki Mat Dijiye' To Kangana Ranaut Who Wants To Give Him 'Saza-E-Maut' | Watch

Munawar Faruqui: Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian who had to spend a month in jail at Indore in January 2021, when a BJP MLA’s son accused him of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows. In November 2021, Bengaluru Police denied permission to his stand-up comedy shows. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp To Stream As Per Schedule, Court Vacates Stay Order

Sunil Pal: Comedian Sunil has been paired with Munawar Faruqui. Sunil has appeared on many laughter reality shows and acted in many films as well. He had been in controversy for using foul language in web-series and films streaming on OTT platforms. He had ranted against actor Manoj Bajpayee, calling him ill-mannered. To which Manoj reacted and said ‘badtameez’ and ‘gira hua admi’. Also Read - Avneet Kaur on Age Gap With Tiku Weds Sheru’s Co-Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Chakrapani: Known as Chakrapani Mahraj, he was in news for his ‘gomutra party’ during the initial days of the coronavirus pandemic. During the 2018 Kerala floods, Chakrapani publicly opposed providing help to beef eaters and blamed the floods on the killing of cows.

Saisha Shinde: Fasion Designer Saisha Shinde came out as a transwoman early in 2021. She changed her name from Swapnil Shinde. She designed Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu’s stunning silver gown with its beaded embellishments and plunging neckline became part of the historic moment. Saisha has been paired with Chakrapani.

Poonam Pandey: Poonam Pandey, who debut with Nasha in 2013, was in headlines after sharing semi-porn videos and pictures on Instagram. She even had her own app by her name. Poonam got married to her long-term boyfriend Sam Bombay and later filed a complaint against him, accusing him of molestation, threats, and assault on her. Now, she is single and looking for a companion.

Babita Phogat: Wrestler-turned politician Babita Phogat has pushed a controversial tweet that ‘Jamaati’ is a bigger problem than the novel coronavirus pandemic in India. A section of social media users slammed Babita Phogat and asked Twitter to suspend the BJP politician’s account for the controversial post. Perhaps, she is one of the least controversial contestants and therefore she is paired with Poonam Pandey.

Sara Khan: Actor Sara Khan will also be seen on the show. She earlier participated in Bigg Boss 4 and married Ali Merchant on the show. However, they got divorced within a few months. She loves being in the news and therefore remains in controversies.

Sidharth Sharma: Siddharth featured in reality shows like Big F and Splitsvilla. He has also essayed the role of Ranbir Chowdhary in ALT Balaji’s web series Puncch Beat. There is no such controversy related to him.

Shivam Sharma: Shivam Sharma was one of the most controversial contestants of Splitsvilla. He has been away from showbiz for some time. Now, he is one of the contestants in Lock Upp. Well, it will be interesting to see how Shivam would play the game and how much entertainment he would give the show.

Anjali Arora: Anjali is a social media influencer. She makes an entry on the stage and says she has a mammoth following on Instagram as people love him. People call her fake as her followers doesn’t know what kinda influencer she is.

Karanvir Bohra: Karanvir Bohra, a contestant of Lock Upp, is behind the bars for ‘stealing limelight’.

Nisha Rawal: TV actor Nisha Rawal filed a police complaint against her then-husband, actor Karan Mehra, accusing him of physical assault and an extramarital affair. Karan denied the allegations and claimed that she staged her injuries because he refused to give her the alimony amount. She has been accused for faking injures on social media.

Tehseen Poonawala: Smriti Irani accused Tehseen Poonawalla of making an inappropriate comment against her. Lock Upp is not the first screen appearance for lawyer and activist Tehseen. Earlier, he participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13.

Payal Rohatgi: Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi has worked in a few films and TV shows. She has often been in news for her controversial statements. A case was registered against her in Pune for an alleged defamatory video on social media platforms about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.