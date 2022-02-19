Upcoming reality show Lock Upp has been grabbing headlines since it was launched last month. Produced by TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor and hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, the show will stream live 24×7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 27 February. From the promo that was released yesterday, it seemed that controversial stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui will participate in the show. Now, a new list of contestants who are likely to appear on the show is out.Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Locks Second Celebrity, Fans Wonder if its Munawar Faruqui

As per a report on the entertainment portal Koimoi, actor Karan Mehra's estranged wife Nisha Rawal is likely to be seen as a contestant on the show. For the uninitiated, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal had a public spat last year as the couple filed for divorce. Nisha had accused Mehra of domestic violence and also filed for divorce.

"Nisha has been in the news over the whole divorce controversy. Her career has been on the backburner since quite a while as she's long been busy with the momma duties. She just felt it was time to revive and Lock Upp seemed to be a perfect opportunity for people to see who she really is," the Koimoi report quoted a source as saying.

That’s not all – the source also revealed that Bigg Boss 2 contestant Payal Rohatgi is also expected to appear on the show. Payal, who is known for expressing her controversial opinions online, is all set to spice up the reality show with her bold persona.

What are your thoughts on the new contestants? Sound off in the comments below.