Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora’s Alleged MMS Goes Viral: Anjali Arora, who shot to fame with reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangna Ranaut is in news due to an alleged viral video. Anjali’s lookalike features in the alleged MMS video clip, as per claims by multiple media sources. Netizens have been on loggerheads on social media due to the controversy that parked alleging Anjali actually being in the MMS clip. So far, there has been no solid proof justifying whether Anjali is the person in the video or not. The actor has so far has not said anything about the leaked video.Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui Exits Rohit Shetty's Reality TV Show, Says, 'Yakeen Mano Bahot Mann Tha'

Anjali is known for her social media popularity after her music video Kacha Badam went viral on social media. After her brief romance with Lock Upp co-contestant Munawar Fauruqui, the actor is currently dating digital creator Akash Sansanwal. Anjali, in an interaction with BT, said, “Akash is very special to me, and we have a strong bond. He definitely has a special place in my heart, but we aren’t engaged.” Also Read - Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Faces Backlash For Mocking Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis

Anjali, on speculations regarding her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, said, “I won’t be able to say anything about it right now. You might see me on the show, might not ( laughs). Fans ke liye kuch surprise toh rehna chahiye(There should be some surprise for the fans).” Also Read - Munawar Faruqui GF's Nazila Talks About Anjali Arora, Says, 'I am Not Open to This..

For more updates on Anjali Arora leaked MMS, check out this space at India.com.