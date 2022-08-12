Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora Reacts to Her Leaked MMS: Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora has finally reacted to her leaked MMS controversy. Anjali, whose alleged leaked MMS is doing the rounds on social media has got the netizens divided over whether it is actually her featuring in the viral clip or not. The Kacha Badam sensation was recently promoting her new music video and was asked about the same by journos. Anjali refused to comment on the controversy and moved on to the next question. So far, there is no concrete evidence that the person featuring in the video is Anjali.Also Read - Anjali Arora Breaks Down Talking About Her Leaked MMS Controversy: 'I Also Have a Family...'

Anjali had recently opened up on her dating rumours with Akash Sansalwal and said, “Akash is very special to me, and we have a strong bond. He definitely has a special place in my heart, but we aren’t engaged.” Anjali’s new music video Saiyaan Dil Mein Aana Re has been released which was filmed on yesteryear’s legendary star Vyjayanthi Mala in the 1951 classic Bahaar. Also Read - Lock Upp Fame Anjali Arora's Alleged MMS Video Goes Viral? Check Out to Know The Details

For more updates on Anjali Arora MMS controversy, check out this space at India.com.