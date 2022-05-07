Lock Upp Grand Finale Updates: Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut has finally reached its grand finale. While speculations are rife over the possible winner of the show, there are still few hours left before the grand announcement. The reality show that has garnered more than 300 million views will entertain its viewers at the finale with grooving dance performances by the contestants. Check out this promo clip from Lock Upp grand finale:Also Read - Lock Upp Grand Finale: Kangana Ranaut Sizzles in White Off-Shoulder Shimmery Sequin Gown, See Dazzling Pics

Poonam and Payal up For Hot Performances!

Poonam Pandey known for her bold and hot videos and photoshoots will groove to dance numbers in her glamorous outfit. Poonam will perform to Param Sundari and a group dance sequence with Payal Rohtagi, Saisha Shinde and Anjali Arora on Zingaat. Payal is all set to woo the audiences with her sexy Desi Girl performance. While Anjali showcases her glam quotient in DJ Waala Babu, Saisha will perform on Darling from Saat Khoon Maaf. Check out Payal’s rocking performance from Lock Upp‘s grand finale: Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Saisha Shinde Gets Evicted; Fans Hail Munawar Faruqui For The Win - Watch Video

Munawar-Anjali Groove to Break-Up Song!

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and actor Anjali will be seen performing to Break Up song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Shivam Sharma and Sara Khan would be dancing on Baadshaah’s She Move It Like.

Lock Upp also has had Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Karan Kundrra as jailor.

