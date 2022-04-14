Lock Upp hot video: Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi have set the stage on fire in their reality show Lock Upp. The two contestants simply burnt the dance floor as they synched their dance steps to the tunes of Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo in front of all the contestants and jailer Karan Kundrra.Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohtagi Breaks Anjali Arora's Favourite Cup During Verbal Brawl! - Watch

The latest promo of Lock Upp shows Payal and Poonam showing some scintillating dance moves in their red outfits. While Poonam is seen wearing a checkered bralette with a red dupatta used as a mini-skirt, Payal is seen wearing a halter-neck bandhani blouse with a make-shift skirt in the same bandhani dupatta. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut's Subtle Jibe At Hrithik Roshan Referring To 'Scandal' With Married Man

Watch Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi’s hot dance from Lock Upp here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Both Payal and Poonam are two of the most popular contestants in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show. Both the actors enjoy a decent fan-following with their stints on-screen, especially with their statements in the show. Recently, Poonam stirred a new controversy in the show when she requested the audience to save her from elimination and in lieu, she removed her T-shirt on the camera as her token of thanks to the audience. Poonam has also been appreciated by Kangana for her boldness in the show. In a task where she was asked to use her seduction skills while talking to the male contestants, Poonam totally aced her performance. On the following Judgment Day episode weekend, Kangana praised Poonam and asked her to open her own school to teach others the art of seduction.

Apart from Poonam and Payal, Karanvir Vohra, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Anjali Sharma, and Mandana Karimi are other contestants who are playing in the captivity-based show. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Lock Upp!