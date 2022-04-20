Lock Upp: With its never-ending confrontations and furious disagreements among the competitors, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut‘s hosted ‘Lock Upp‘ is capturing all the attention. In the most recent episode, Kaaranvir Bohra made fun of transwoman Saisha Shinde for her breast implants, which offended her and led to a heated argument between the two.Also Read - Lock Upp Update: Jailor Karan Kundrra Eliminates Zeeshan Khan After His Ugly Feud With Azma

In the yard, Kaaranvir was performing a mime act, during which he stuffed two oranges into his clothes. When Saisha found out about this, she was offended because she assumed he was making fun of her breast implants. They got into a dispute, and as Kaaranvir defended himself, Payal Rohtagi intervened, telling him to quit using the woman card. Shinde said, “You cannot make your career in front of me in 14 years. You are nothing in front of me.” Following this, Payal and Saisha had an ugly fight. Also Read - Lock Upp: Azma Fallah Takes a Dig on Prince Narula’s Past Relationship With Nora Fatehi - Watch Video

Check Lock Upp’s latest promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Also Read - Munawar Faruqui's Mom Died by Suicide, Drank Acid - Kangana Ranaut Breaks Down After Comedian Explains All on Lock Upp

For the uninitiated, Karanvir Bohra was eliminated from Lock Upp after receiving a low number of votes from the crowd. Ali Mercchant, Payal Rohtagi, and Kaaranvir Bohra were each given a dare, and they had to perform the chores while soliciting votes from the crowd. Unfortunately, due to the audience’s votes, Kaaranvir had to bid adieu to the show, again.

(With inputs from IANS)