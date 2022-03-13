Lock Upp Updates: Actor Kangana Ranaut, the host of the reality programme Lock Upp, took issue with participant Anjali Arora’s ageist remarks in the most recent episode. Anjali had already referred to several of her fellow participants as “buddhi (old woman)” in a past episode. Kangana dropped the hammer on her for the statements and admonished her for taking that approach on Saturday’s Judgement Day.Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Bashes Sara Khan For Secretly Smoking in Show, Says ‘Her Family Should Know’

Kangana chastised Anjali for her words from earlier in the week during the show. The actor stated to the social media influencer, "Everyone who is a little older than you, Anjali, is old. What are you going to call me now? Is it an aunty or buddhi (an elderly woman)? What age bracket do I fall into?" Anjali attempted to explain herself by claiming that she says it because she is 'targeted' for her age. "They are targeting me because I am young for every little thing," she told Kangana.

“I really took offence because I think it’s just not a polite and decent manner to act like that,” Nisha Rawal, who was the recipient of Anjali’s words, responded. “When you talk about such things, what do you call yourself if not a kid?” Kangana asked to Anjali once more.

Anjali and fellow contestants Nisha and Payal Rohatgi had a verbal spat on a recent episode of Lock Upp. “Haan toh buddhon ke liye bhi nahi jagah nahi hai na ye bachchon ke saamne buddhe khade hain (This spot is not for old folks who stand in front of the children),” Anjali retorted when Payal labelled her a kid and told her she should learn from more experienced people. Nisha then got into an argument with Anjali about her remarks.

Many admirers hailed Kangana for criticising Anjali for her age-shaming statements in a video of the exchange uploaded by Alt Balaji on Instagram.

Lock Upp is a reality show in which contestants are imprisoned in a prison with no basic facilities and must compete in challenges to obtain their basic needs. It’s available seven days a week on Alt Balaji and MX Player, with Kangana’s Judgement Day episodes available on weekends at 10.30 PM.

