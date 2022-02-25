Lock Upp Release Date: Kangana Ranuat and Ekta Kapoor’s Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel is all set to hit the OTT scene from February 27 onwards. Ahead of the release, four controversial names have been unveiled as a part of the sixteen celebrity guests set to compete inside host Kangana Ranaut’s jail, including Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal and Babita Phogat. It has been reported that the Ekta Kapoor produced Lock Upp might have landed in legal trouble over allegations of plagiarism.Also Read - Poonam Pandey Reveals She is Single And Looking For Companion After Facing Trouble in Marriage

Bollywood Life report suggests that a certain Mr. Sanober Baig has sought and been granted a stay order against the makers of Lock Upp, which, apparently, prevents Ekta Kapoor to go ahead with the show on its planned release date of February 27. Sanober has alleged that the concept of Lock Upp has been deliberately plagiarised by Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji, MX Player and Endemol Shine. Also Read - Lock Upp’s Third Contestant Babita Phogat Lands up in Jail, Says ‘Ab Hoga Asli Dangal’

It has been said that the individual will also be holding a press conference later on February 25, where he plans on making the stay order public, voice his grievances and address the media’s queries.

Kangana Ranaut will be hosting the show that promises to be engaging. It will not only have a daring celebrity host but also include compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Ex-Husband Ritesh to Join Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp? Actor Reveals