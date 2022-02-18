Mumbai: LockUpp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel, actor Kangana Ranaut‘s fearless show set to debut on ALTBalaji and MX Player, has everyone on the edge of their seats. Following the teaser’s huge popularity, the entertainment doesn’t seem to stop, and viewers are anxious to learn more about the show. Their wait is nearly over now that host Kangana has taken the first step. The show’s latest teaser has fans wondering if comedian Munawar Faruqui will be a part of it.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence on Objecting to Girl Imitating Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Dialogue: 'Should my Voice be Shut?'

An unidentified stand-up comedian is seen delivering jokes in a new Kangana video, and the comedian is hauled away from his gig. The game appears to be just getting started, and Kangana Ranaut is sure to keep the adrenaline pumping. Also, it appears like this is just the start, and there will be many more arrests in this game.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the official handle of ALT Balaji captioned it, "Contestant No – 2 Arrested. From one controversy to another, cancelled shows se hain yeh bothered. Guess who's in #LockUpp? #LockUpp streaming from 27th February, LIVE free."

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and swamped the comment section with fire emojis. Because the caption referred to the performer’s gigs being cancelled, people assumed it was Munawar Faruqui. One of the users wrote, “Munawwar Faruqui aa rha h” with fire emojis. While another wrote, “Is he Munawar Faruqi?”

ALTBalaji and MX Player will broadcast Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel live. In Kangana Ranaut’s jail, there will be 16 prominent celebrity contestants. As they strive for the winner’s title, they will compete for the most basic amenities. The celebrity candidates will be unveiled to the public soon, and for the first time, fans will be able to engage with them and become a part of the show.

