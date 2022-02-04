Lock Upp Reality Show: Kangana Ranaut is extremely excited to host the upcoming reality show titled Lock Upp. The show which Ekta Kapoor promised will be ‘full of truth and controversies’, revolves around contestants being locked in a jail. In the upcoming show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Ekta said, “This is Kangana’s lock-up. She will be the in charge here. She has had a lot of FIRs coming her way. Now she can issue some. She will be vetting the contestants and finalising them,” the producer said with a laugh.Also Read - Naagin 6 Latest Promo: Who is The Lead? Fans Guess Mahira Sharma, Rubina Dilaik

Talking about the project, Kangana Ranaut said, “I am thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT with such a unique and brilliant concept. The scale and reach of both ALTBalaji and MX Player are massive. I am sure this show will give me a great opportunity to get in touch with my fans and entertain them as the host of Lock Upp. I want to thank the boss lady Ekta for always being by my side, she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. I am glad that she is there with me for my OTT debut as well. To all my fans out there, get ready for the most FEARLESS show ever.” Taking a dig at Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss, Kangana said, “Ye koi aapke bade bhai ka ghar nahi hai, yeh mera jail hai. I will have files of every contestant and their truth.” Also Read - Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor Seeks Suggestions About Next Icchadhari-Naagin, Fans Plead For Rubina Dilaik

Speaking about launching Lock Upp, Ekta R. Kapoor, shares, “I am glad to announce India’s biggest & the most fearless reality show Lock Upp hosted by the powerhouse of talent and the dynamic Kangana Ranaut. Kangana has been a very dear friend, I am glad to support and congratulate her on her first digital debut. Also Read - Video: Jharkhand Leader Promises To Construct Roads Smoother Than Kangana Ranaut's Cheeks| Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pawan bhardwaj bnbnews (@bnbnews)

Lock Upp is being launched on a massive scale and has all the elements that make for an entertaining reality show. The concept of the show is brilliant, and I am sure that it will captivate the viewers and set a new standard for reality shows. I am also glad that MX Player has partnered with ALTBalaji. I wish the team the very best and I am sure they will create history with Lock Upp and that it will be a roaring success.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.