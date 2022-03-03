Lock Upp: Actor Karan Kundrra, who recently won millions of hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 15, is now coming in Kangana Ranaut’s badass jail as a jailer to keep a close eye on the contestants 24/7. A promo video has been shared by the actor and the channel where Karan makes an entry and points his fingers towards the contestants inside the show. ‘Asli Atyachari toh ab shuru hogi’, says the actor. In the glamorous teaser, Karan delivered powerful dialogues -“It seems like these people (the contestants) have forgotten about innocence, now it is time to remind them I am coming to Queen’s badass jail, to get them all in line.”Also Read - Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash’s First Romantic Music Video Rula Deti Hai’s Teaser is Out, TejRan Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Taking to the Instagram, Karan wrote, “When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! 😎 Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana! Watch #LockUpp 24×7 LIVE. Daily episodes drop at 10:30 pm on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.” Also Read - Lock Upp Update: Nisha Rawal Announces Hunger Strike, Demands Basic Essentials For All Inmates

Karan Kundrra’s girlfriend and actor Tejasswi Prakash commented on the post and wrote, “Daayyyuuummmm babe 🔥”. Ekta Kapoor too dropped a red heart emoticon in the comments section. Fans are celebrating his entry in the controversial show. One of the users wrote, ‘Now that you are here, ab toh dekhna padega’.

Karan Kundrra has been in the industry for more than 15 years. He has majorly ruled the hearts of netizens through his popular characters and hit TV shows. He is a great leader with a good sense of humour. The good-looking actor will be seen bashing the contestants but ‘in a good way’.