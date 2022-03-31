Lock Upp With Karan Kundrra: The Kangana Ranaut hosted show Lock Upp has completed 31 days as the show was started on February 27. It has been getting a lot of love and appreciation from viewers. Ekta Kapoor’s fearless show streams live on ALT Balaji and MX Player. Apart from the controversial contestants, what is more interesting in the show is the weekly jailor – Karan Kundrra. Karan has won several hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 15, but do you know, as a jailor he is getting more love? His latest appearance in Lock Upp has created headlines as his recent live set another record after crossing 3.4M views, 76.8M likes. Moreover, he has been trending for a long time with #LockUppWithKaran on Twitter.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Can't Stop Praising SS Rajamouli For RRR, His Love For Dharma, And His 'Sadagi'

The contestants inside the show are Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Ali Merchant, Mandana Karimi, Zeeshan Khan. A fan of Karan Kundrra said, “3.1M people watching lockupp at 1:00 am only for karan kundrra.” Someone also noted the views around 3 am, “At midnight, 3.4M viewers with 76.5M likes… It’s not normal at all. IT’S KARAN KUNDRRA ERA”. Also Read - 'Meri GF Hai, Ye Nahi Jhel Sakta Main...' Karan Kundra Declared Teja's Hero as he Slams Paps For Mobbing Tejasswi Prakash - Watch Viral Video

Another user said he is getting Roadies vibes inside the jail, “Todays #Lockupp is giving me #Roadies vibes @kkundrra the way you are motivating each and every contestant is superb you are truly the best mentor anyone can get jailor you rocked today hats off”. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Soar The Temperature With Their Unmissable Chemistry, TejRan Fans Say, 'Anyone Please Switch on AC'

Karan had a heated argument with Mandana Karimi when she played women card. Have a look at the viral video here:

“I WILL NOT ALLOW ANYBODY TO USE A STUPID WOMEN CARD WHEN ITS NOT NECESSARY!”

“THIS IS 2022!” mannn @kkundrra you nailed it!! 🔥 GET LOST MANDANA

DON’T MESS WITH JAILOR KARAN#KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/eDi6eWz0CT — maya. (@noturschatz) March 30, 2022

Have a look at the reactions on Lock Upp With Karan Kundrra:

aaaye haaye my sunny ROADIES WALA @kkundrra IS BACKKK I LOVED IT WELL DONE CHAMP WELL FREAKIN DONE KING, MANDANA THAT WAS CHEAP, BIGGEST HYPOCRITE SHE IS ISTG KHUD SHE DOES CHEATING & PIN POINTS THE RIVAL TEAM DEN PLAYS W CARD & DENYS IT. #LockUppWithKaran #KaranKundrra #TejRan pic.twitter.com/fOD0OuwpnJ — 🙂 (@hidoikyou) March 30, 2022

Todays #Lockupp is giving me #Roadies vibes @kkundrra the way you are motivating each and every contestent is superb you are trully the best mentor anyone can get jailor you rocked today hats off #LockUppWithKaran #KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad pic.twitter.com/SutyBDAGPO — Mansha Johny Nandwani (@Vanshika1978) March 30, 2022

