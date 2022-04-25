Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut has been gaining a lot of views on live streaming platform. The show makes a lot of headlines about the contestants, ex-contestants and the host. Karanvir Bohra, who has been eliminated from the show for the second time, revealed a big thing about Lock Upp and Kangana Ranaut. When asked the actor about Kangana’s hosting skills, he told Bollywood Life that she is awesome and also mentioned about Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.Also Read - Lock Upp: Ali Merchant Gets Eliminated, Kangana Ranaut Says 'He Failed to Entertain'

Who is a better host? Kangana Ranaut or Salman Khan

Karanvir Bohra told the portal, “See, Kangana is someone who is very opinionated. That is how we know her outside. People might say that she is very judgmental too. The biggest surprise was seeing her completely neutral non-judgmental side on the show. She never called you out. Instead, she told you to introspect and improve yourself. This makes her a fab host. On the other hand, Salman Bhai is like an elder brother. He will point out your faults. Salman Bhai has a different charm as host whether it is Bigg Boss or Dus Ka Dum. But I must say, for her first show, Kangana Ranaut is awesome, awesome.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence on Being Sexually Harassed as a Child: 'This Guy Would Get us All to Strip'

Lock Upp is Better Than Bigg Boss: Karanvir Bohra

While speaking to Koimoi, Karanvir revealed how Lock Upp is better than Bigg Boss. “My experience in Bigg Boss wasn’t as good as my experience in Lock Upp was. I loved Lock Upp. The actor revealed that in Lock Upp, no one judged him. “There is nobody judging me. Mai joh sahi karta hu, joh galat karta hu – mujhe bola jata hai ki woh aap deal karo use, you deal with it. So it has been evolving for me as a human being. In Bigg Boss I used to get judged”, Bohra told the portal. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Shares Horrific Childhood Memory, Kangana Ranaut Gets Teary Eyed - Watch

Meanwhile, actor and DJ Ali Merchant’s journey on Lock Upp has finally ended and he has been evicted from the show.

Lock Upp streams live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Watch this space for more updates on the show.