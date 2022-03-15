Mumbai: Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is presently inside Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, has been struggling to make ends meet due to lack of work, for the past 7 years. Karanvir Bohra has caught the attention as he revealed some of the deepest, darkest and emotional secrets of his life. He had to share a secret to get himself save so he talked about his debts. Bohra said the last 7 years of his life have been traumatizing and things are not going well in his career.Also Read - Lock Upp Contestant Shivam Sharma Shares Shocking Secret to Save Him From Elimination: Had Sex With Mom’s Friend

In a recent video from the show, Karanvir Bohra was seen sharing his real life with Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde and Geeta Phogat where he revealed about debts and 3-4 cases against him as he hasn’t paid people back. “I am down in the worst debt of my life (sic). Matlab main dhus chuka hoon, waisa waala sir bhi bahar nahi mera…I at least have 3-4 cases on me for not paying money back. From 2015 to now, whatever work I take up is only to return the money or pay back my debts. I feel so sorry for myself and for my family, what am I giving them. Agar meri jagah koi aur hota toh he would have committed suicide. If it would have not been for Teejay, mom, dad and my kids, I don’t know what I would have done. For me this show is a lifeline.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Bashes Anjali Arora For Age-Shaming Nisha Rawal And Payal Rohatgi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)



Lock Upp show is garnering great response from the audience and has already broken many records. Watch this space for more updates. Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Bashes Sara Khan For Secretly Smoking in Show, Says ‘Her Family Should Know’