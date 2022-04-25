Lock Upp Elimination: Actor and DJ Ali Merchant’s journey on Lock Upp has finally ended and he has been evicted from the show. Ali entered the show as a wild card contestant. But he got eliminated because the host Kangana Ranaut felt that he failed to entertain the audience. She, however, praised him for staying on the show for as long as he did, as she felt he would be evicted within the first week itself. When it was pointed that he was unable to keep audiences interested during his elimination, Ali mentioned how he felt he was more of a good guy than a badass.Also Read - Karanvir Bohra Reveals Lock Upp is Better Than Bigg Boss: Kangana is Different From Salman

Ali has revealed several secrets on the show like he opened up about his failed second marriage due to his career as a DJ and his ex-wife’s orthodox upbringing. His ex-wife Sara Khan blamed him for her eviction. In one of the episodes, Sara had also revealed how Ali cheated on her with one of their spa workers. On the question that he was unable to keep audiences interested during his elimination, Ali said he is more of a good guy than a badass one that fitted more in this show. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence on Being Sexually Harassed as a Child: 'This Guy Would Get us All to Strip'

Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Shares Horrific Childhood Memory, Kangana Ranaut Gets Teary Eyed - Watch

As Lock Upp is close to its finale, Munawar Faruqui, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Poonam Pandey are the last inmates inside the game show.