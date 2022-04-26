Lock Upp: Sangram Singh Meets Payal in Jail: Actor Payal Rohtagi underwent a bundle of emotions as her fiancé wrestler Sangram Singh entered Lock Upp show to meet her. As part of the family special week Sangram paid a visit to the jail where he met his bae along with other inmates. In one of the recent promo clips from the reality show, Sangram could be seen on the TV screen inside the jail. As soon as the gates opened an Payal ran towards him. Check out this promo clip featuring Payal and Sangram from Lock Upp:Also Read - Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra Opens up About The Fake Love Angle With Anjali Arora, Says, 'I Did it on Purpose'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Also Read - Lock Upp: Ali Merchant Gets Eliminated, Kangana Ranaut Says 'He Failed to Entertain'

Payal Breaks Down as Sangram Consoles Her!

The actor broke down while she hugged the wrestling champ as both asked about each other’s well being. Sangram told Payal that she’s getting massive support on social media and not just within the country but globally as well. He lauded her for being a strong contestant on the show. Sangram said, “Wherever I go, everybody talks about Payal. Stop worrying if you are getting the votes or not.” Also Read - Karanvir Bohra Reveals Lock Upp is Better Than Bigg Boss: Kangana is Different From Salman

Payal Asks Sangram if he is Ashamed of Her!

The wrestler encouraged Payal and other contestants to play their game they way they are. He said,”Aap sabhi yaha pe ho, to kisi ko koi ko bhi judge karne ka adhikar nahi hai. Jo aap sab is ghar me ho jis hisab se khel rahe ho, sabhi best khel rahe ho(Nobody has the right to judge anyone of you in this house. All of you play your game the way you feel like.” When Payal asked Sangram if the latter is ashemd of her for being herself, he said,”Kis baat ke liye? Ye to game hai, aur mazboot ho ke khelte raho(Ashamed for what? It’s a game, play it more powerfully, be strong.”

Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora’s moms will also enter the show. Munawar Faruqui’s brother Sadaqat and Saisha Shinde’s friend Chiraag will also enter the show. Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora’s moms will also pay a visit to the jail soon.

Lock Upp streams live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Watch this space for more updates on the show.