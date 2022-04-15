Poonam Pandey Gets Emotional About Family: Actor/Model Poonam Pandey is famous for her bold and sensational pictures and videos. The actor who is one of the contestants in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut broke down on the show recalling her past experiences. According to Poonam, 3-4 years ago she and her family were literally thrown out of a residential society because of her public image. While talking about the same to Kaaranvir Bohra, Poonam burst into tears. Check out his video of Poonam and Kaaranvir from Lock Upp:Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Wedding Saree Inspired by Kangana Ranaut And Sonam Kapoor's Sarees - Who Wore it Better?

Poonam Was Forced To Leave The Residential Society!

In a new promo clip from Lock Upp, Poonam told Kaaranvir, “I’m talking about 3-4, years ago. I was with my family, my Mom, Dad, my sister, sab saath me rehte the hum log, hum logo ko society se nikala tha because meri family hai (I used to live with my Mom, Dad and sister when we were asked to leave the residential society beacuse it was my family).” She further added, “Mom-Dad ne tab kucch bola nahi mereko, because I was the only person, kama rahi thi ghar ke liye. Kiske baare me aaj tak bura bola hai ek mera article nikal k batao? Kiske baare me galat boli hoon? Khud karti rehti hoon apne kone me baith ke, apni karti rehti hoo (My parents didn’t said a word to me then as I was the sole bread winner for my family. I anyone dare to show me one article where I have said anything wrong about someone. Did I ever said anything bad about any person? I do my own stuff and I do whatever I feel like.).” Also Read - Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Wedding On The Cards, TejRan to Get Hitched In 2023 - Celeb Astrologer Predicts!

Poonam Asks People Not To Judge Her!

Kaaranvir stepped in as Poonam got emotional and told her “Tu bhai hai bhai(you’re my bro).” As the actor/model was moved to tears she also said, “Hospital se nikli thi, ghar nahi diya mere ko. Sab log bura bolte hain mereko bina mile, bina jaane, milo to mere se, baat to karo, jaano to mereko(I came out of the hospital when I wasn’t allowed to enter my house. Everyone says I am bad without even knowing or trying to understand me. At least meet me and talk to me once, try knowing me better.).”

Kangana Praised Poonam For Art of Seduction

Poonam was praised by host Kangana in the show for the task of being a ‘seductress.’ Kangana praised the inmate for her seduction skills and even urged her to teach everyone the ‘art of seduction.’ The Dhaakad actor asked Poonam to open a school to teach the art of seduction to other women. Poonam is known for posting her sensuous videos and bold pictures on social media.

