Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui’s Girlfriend Nazila: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui finally spilled the beans on his relationship status. The standup comedian finally opened up about his girlfriend Nazila. The former Lock Upp inmate had been secretive about his girlfriend and only revealed about her after coming out with the winner’s trophy. Check out these adorable pictures shared by Nazila on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Munawar Faruqui’s Picture With Mystery Girl Irks Munjali Fans, They Say, 'Sorry Munawar, We Don’t Support You' - See Viral Pic

Munawar And Nazila Share Mushy Pictures!

In the pictures the couple is seen donning matching pink t-shirts. While Munawar is wearing blue jeans, Nazila looks cute as she teamed her outfit with grey casual shorts. The standup comedian's lady love captioned her post as, "Munaz 😻❤ @nazilx @munawar.faruqui #munawarfaruqui #munawarkijanta #munjali #munawarkijant ❤️ #munawarkishayri #bubby #nazila #nazilx #love #crush." The duo can be seen holding hands with a bouquet of red roses. In another picture the love birds embrace each other while Nazila takes a selfie behind Munawar's back.

Munawar Denies Dating Rumours With Anjali!

Talking about it, Munawar told Etimes, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila.” The standup comedian stated he refrained from speaking about his girlfriend as he is protective about her. There were rumours about Munawar’s relationship with co-contestant Anjali Arora and netizens even nicknamed them MunJali. Anjali had even confessed her feelings to the Lock Upp winner as she once said “I Love You,” to him. However, Munawar later clarified to host Kangana Ranaut that he has a girlfriend outside. As soon as he came out of the show he shared pictures with her on Instagram.

