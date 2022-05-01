Lock Upp: Anjali Arora Confesses Love For Munawar Faruqui: Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut always has something in-store for the gossip mongers. In the recent episode actor Anjali Arora confessed her love for stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui. In the Judgment Day episode when Radio host Siddharth Kanan asked Anjali and Munawar if they actually had any romantic feelings for each other. Check out this latest video clip from Lock Upp:Also Read - Kangana Ranaut on Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep’s Twitter Feud, Says, 'Hindi is Our National Language'

Anjali Confesses She Suppressed Her Feelings!

When the radio host asked the two contestants in presence of Kangana, Munawar immediately said, “No… never, because I think practical.” However, Anjali agreed to having feelings for the standup artist as she admitted, “Somewhere, Yes I felt.” To which the Dhaakad actor took a dig at Munawar saying, “Munawar bas leta hai… deta nahi hai (Munawar only takes but never gives).” When Siddharth asked Anjali if she suppressed her feelings, she replied, “yes,” further adding, “I have a life outside.” Also Read - I Can't Get Pregnant: Payal Rohatgi on Asking Sangram Singh to Marry Someone Else | Lock Upp News

Anjali Warned by Her Mom Against Dating Munawar!

When Anjali Arora’s mother visited the jail as part of a family week episode she told her daughter not to trust anyone including Munawar. When the comedian came to meet Anjali’s mom, she told him that he was doing well and they look good as friends together. However, when Munawar left she told her daughter to stay away from him as all Anjali fans are voting for Munawar. Before leaving Anjali’s mother stated, “Stay as good friends, that looks good. Just beware, some unintentional narrative may be seen outside if you go overboard.”

