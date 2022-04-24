Kangana Ranaut Trends Big, Breaks Record With 147.8M Likes, 6M Views on Judgement Day

Lock Upp Garners Six Million Views: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s new stint as a reality show host in Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp is getting a humungous response by the audiences. The controversial reality show aired on OTT recently broke the record with 147.8 million likes and six million views on The Judgment Day episode. In no time Kangana Ranaut started trending on Twitter. Check out this fan tweet on Lock Upp:Also Read - Lock Upp Judgement Day: Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Zeeshan Khan, Supports Azma Fallah

Kangana Ranaut creates a new record. The Judgement Day episode of #LockUpp was being watched by 6M viewers today. This is the highest live views for any Indian OTT reality show ever! #KanganaRanaut #LockuppWithKangana pic.twitter.com/EgrgjqNdx1 — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) April 23, 2022

Also Read - Uncharted To 365 Days: Upcoming Movies That Are All Set To Release On OTT This April - Check List

Munawar Fans Troll Kangana For Being Biased!

From fan comments to trolling the Dhaakad actor surely knows how to create the PR and hype around her forthcoming ventures. Even the haters can’t ignore her which always makes her the center of attraction. As Munawar Faruqui fans trolled Kangana on twitter, it was proof enough that Lock Upp has a diverse viewership base. Earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor had also admitted tht even she sometimes doesn’t agree with the Thalaivi actor’s views. Check out the twitter comments: Also Read - Ekta Kapoor Breaks Silence on Kangana Ranaut's Political Beliefs: 'Sometimes, Even I Don't...'

The actor will next be seen in Razneesh Ghai’s action-thriller Dhaakad co-starring Arjun Rampal. Kangana will also be portraying an Indian Air-Force pilot in her upcoming Tejas. The actor will also essay the lead protagonist in Alaukik Desai’s mythological drama Sita co-written by Baahubali screenwriter KV Vijayndra Prasad.

For more updates on Lock Upp and Kangana Ranaut check out this space at India.com.