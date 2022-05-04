Lock Upp: Payal Gets Support From Pal Kashmera Shah: Lock Upp hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut often comes up with controversial past stories of the jail inmates. When Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohtagi opened up about having suicidal thoughts during a past toxic relationship, the actor became a soft target of online trolls. However, her close friend Kashmera Shah recently confirmed that the actor is not lying and she already went through a dark phase in her past relationship. Check out this tweet by Kashmera:Also Read - Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma Takes Dig on Payal Rohtagi's Relationship, Says, 'That is Why Sangram Stays in Ahmedabad!'
Also Read - Poonam Pandey Eliminated From Lock Upp Right Before Finale Despite All Her Promises of Going Topless
Kashmera Says Payal is Not Lying!
Kashmera who has known Payal for quite sometime captioned her post as, “Guys she is telling the truth. I met her and was with her one night because I was worried that she would do something. I never wanted to talk about this but I don’t want you all to think she is lying for votes because she is Not Lying @altbalaji @MXPlayer @EktaaRKapoor #suicidal.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Anjali Arora Reveals She Attempted Suicide as a Teenager by Drinking Phenyl!
Payal Gets Emotional About Her Ex!
While sharing about her past with host Kangana, Payal got teary eyed. She said, “There was this love angle, which was very detrimental in my personal life. Got heavily into drinking. I used to drink for 48 hours. I used to be on prescription drugs. I used to be suicidal. I have tried to cut my hands.” She further told that shoe would plead her ex to come back as she would be on a verge of nervous breakdown.
Payal is currently in a relationship with Sangram Singh. The two have been engaged for more than a decade. Sangram recently entered Lock Upp as a guest and asked Payal to marry him.
For more updates on Lock Upp and Payal Rohtagi check out this space at India.com.