Lock Upp: Payal Gets Support From Pal Kashmera Shah: Lock Upp hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut often comes up with controversial past stories of the jail inmates. When Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohtagi opened up about having suicidal thoughts during a past toxic relationship, the actor became a soft target of online trolls. However, her close friend Kashmera Shah recently confirmed that the actor is not lying and she already went through a dark phase in her past relationship. Check out this tweet by Kashmera:Also Read - Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma Takes Dig on Payal Rohtagi's Relationship, Says, 'That is Why Sangram Stays in Ahmedabad!'

Guys she is telling the truth. I met her and was with her one night because I was worried that she would do something. I never wanted to talk about this but I don’t want you all to think she is lying for votes because she is Not Lying @altbalaji @MXPlayer @EktaaRKapoor #suicidal pic.twitter.com/XBrMZaUwN2 — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) May 3, 2022

Also Read - Poonam Pandey Eliminated From Lock Upp Right Before Finale Despite All Her Promises of Going Topless

Kashmera Says Payal is Not Lying!

Kashmera who has known Payal for quite sometime captioned her post as, “Guys she is telling the truth. I met her and was with her one night because I was worried that she would do something. I never wanted to talk about this but I don’t want you all to think she is lying for votes because she is Not Lying @altbalaji @MXPlayer @EktaaRKapoor #suicidal.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Anjali Arora Reveals She Attempted Suicide as a Teenager by Drinking Phenyl!