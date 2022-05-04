Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Opens Up Post Eviction: Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut is finally heading towards its finale. The controversial reality show has garnered more than 300 million views and its contestants are breaking the internet. Recently, actor-model Poonam Pandey following her eviction from the show opened up about her personal life. The actor spoke about her toxic marriage, abusive husband, being judged and career aspirations.Also Read - Payal Rohatgi's Friend Kashmera Shah Breaks Silence on Her Claims of Having Suicidal Thoughts: 'I Was With Her One Night...'

Poonam Cannot Forgive Ex-Husband!

On being asked if the former Lock Upp contestant would move on despite her ugly rift with her ex-husband Sam Bombay, Poonam denied. The actor said, “No. I am saying this because I am hurt and sad about what happened with me. But my honest answer would be I don’t know.” Poonam was also targeted by trolls for speaking up on being physically abused by her ex-husband. To which she stated, “Since the day, I was born I was judged. My mother tells him nobody wanted to take me in my arms because I was a girl. So what do I say, well let them have their opinions and judgements, but I can’t stop living? Let them judge, and troll. I will live my life the way I want.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma Takes Dig on Payal Rohtagi's Relationship, Says, 'That is Why Sangram Stays in Ahmedabad!'

Poonam Wants to Work in Web Shows!

Poonam confessed that she wanted to be part of some good projects and looks forward to be part of web series. Otherwise known for her bold photoshoots and statements, the actor now wants to prove her potential. She said, “I want people should know me through my work now.” Also Read - Poonam Pandey Eliminated From Lock Upp Right Before Finale Despite All Her Promises of Going Topless

