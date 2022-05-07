Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Calls Out Munawar-Anjali Relationship: Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut never disappoints the gossip mongers looking for spicy titbits. Recently, ousted contestant Poonam Pandey called out Minawar Faruqui’s relationship with Anjali Arora. Poonam was eliminated from the reality show as she lost to Saisha Shinde during a task. Check out this promo clip from Lock Upp:Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Saisha Shinde Gets Evicted; Fans Hail Munawar Faruqui For The Win - Watch Video

Poonam Calls Munawar-Anjali Super Fake!

The actor-model was among the five contestants who spent the longest time in the jail. In an interaction with News18, Poonam spoke about Munawar and Anjali. She stated, “After knowing the fact that Anjali has a boyfriend, and she has told Munawar ‘I love you’ (I feel) it is fake. Now I don’t know to what extent will these guys go to promote their love angle, their relationship, to their hashtags that has been going outside. But I mean after knowing that they are in a relationship, it looked super fake to me because you cannot just say ‘I love you’. I mean theek hai yaar reality show hai, thoda real raho (It is a reality show, be a little real).” Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Karan Kundrra Blushes Hard as Tejasswi Prakash Enters Jail, Emotional TejRan Fans Say, 'Dil Lelo'

Poonam Says Either Munawar or Payal Could Win!

Poonam added, “(Winner) could be Munawar or Payal Rohatgi. They both are doing (well). Actually, they all are doing well, but yeah one of them.” Apart from Munawar, Anjali, and Payal, Azma Fallah, Shivam Sharma and Prince Narula are also part of the show.

Poonam had entered the show on February 27, on its premiere day. Lock Upp also has Bigg Boss 15 runner up Karan Kundrra as jailer.

For more updates on Lock Upp check out this space at India.com.