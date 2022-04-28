Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Bathes in Open: Actor-Model Poonam Pandey surely knows how to grab eyeballs. The actor, who is known for her hot and sensational videos and pictures recently shocked Lock Upp contestants by bathing openly in yard area. Surprised by Poonam’s new bold act, Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula made fun of her hinting the show producers got the spicy content they were looking for. Poonam was also subject to massive trolling on Twitter. Check out this tweet on Lock Upp’s latest episode:Also Read - Lock Upp: Anjali Arora’s Mother Asks Her to Maintain Distance From Munawar Faruqui, Says, 'All Your Fans Are Voting For Him'

#PoonamPandey tum “0 “ho or wahi rahogi gadiyali asu dekh tumhari ma sochi beti sudhr gayi isliye ayi pr tu wahij hai🐍🤔😥 pic.twitter.com/xTDDkK4i4b — IFTIYAZ SUMRA (@iftiyaz89) April 26, 2022

Poonam Inspired by Shivam Who Bathed in Innerwear!

In the latest episode of the show hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Shivam Sharma took bath wearing his trousers as he got a bucket full of water. However, after being povoked by Poonam, Saisha Shinde and Payal Rohtagi, Shivam took his pants off and bathed in his innerwear. Poonam also got inspired by Shivam's act and started bathing in the open yard area. As Saisha informed the inmates inside about the same, Munawar and Prince started cracking jokes.

Munawar Says Poonam Will Get The Trophy Before Finale!

Pointing out at Poonam's male fan following, Prince said men will vote for her till the end. He stated, "They will always vote for her because they want to see what she will do next." Munawar stated, "Uske jaane ke chances badh gaye, Poonam ke kyunki makers ko jo chahiye the woh unko mil gaya, ab Poonam aap jaa sakti hain, kyunki humein joh chahiye tha woh mil gaya (She'll go to the finals, her chances are high, because the producers got what they wanted, now Poonam can reach the finals because we got what we wanted)." Munawar and Prince took a funny jibe saying Poonam will get the trophy much before the finale, as the producers will think why to waste everyone's time.

Poonam Gets Heavily Trolled!

Poonam’s bold act garnered 2.1 million views and 170.3 million likes for the reality show. Twiterrati flooded the internet with their comments. A user tweeted, “So finally 9th week me pOOnam ka game start hogya well done girl(So, at last in the ninth week Poonam’s game has started. Well done girl).” Another person wrote on the microblogging site, “Ye hai Poonam ka Individual game (This is Poonam’s individual game).” Check out the twitter comments for Poonam:

Bigg Boss 15 runner up Karan Kundrra is the jailer in the reality show that has garnered over 300 million views. The controversial show has its contestants as jail inmates who are given tasks and challenges to secure themselves from elimination.

