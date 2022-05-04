Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma’s Personal Remarks on Payal Rohtagi: Lock Upp, hosted by Dhaakad actor Kangna Ranaut is a no-holds-barred reality show. The controversial OTT show that has garnered more than 300 million views is popular for its cat fights and cut-throat competition. Shivam Sharma and Payal Rohtagi’s rift took an ugly turn in a recent episode where Shivam made personal remarks on the latter’s relationship with Sangram Singh. Check out this video clip from Lock Upp:Also Read - Poonam Pandey Eliminated From Lock Upp Right Before Finale Despite All Her Promises of Going Topless

Shivam Says Nobody Can Love Payal!

While speaking to fellow inmate Azma Fallah, Shivam said Payal is a person whom no one can love. The actor known for his comic caper on the show stated, "This is why Sangram Singh stays in Ahmedabad. He does not live with her. No one can love her, that is the kind of person she is."

Payal Gets Emotional in Lock Upp!

When jailor Karan Kundrra asked Payal why she didn’t pitch for her friend Azma suggesting they should mend their friendship, the latter broke down. The actor also cried a few times, confessing she missed Azma because they did not talk to each other for a day. She also apologized to Azma and Shivam.

Poonam Pandey lost to Saisha Shinde in the arena task and was evicted out of the show. The actor-model got emotional during her exit from Lock Upp.

