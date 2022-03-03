Nisha Rawal is a TV actor and model who gained popularity for her stint in the TV serial Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She is inside Kangana Ranaut’s badass jail aka Lock Upp where she was seen having one-on-one conversation with another contestant Payal Rohatgi. In the recent episode of Lock Upp, Nisha got emotional recalling her relationship of 14 years with estranged husband Karan Mehra. Nisha revealed the time when she asked Karan calmly about his extra-marital affair and she claimed that Karan accepted of being in a relationship from past seven months. He had said to Nisha, “I am in love with someone else and I am in love with you too.” Nisha cried and said once her trust broke, she couldn’t have faith in him at all.Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Joins as Jailer For ‘Asli Atyachari’, Tejasswi Prakash Reacts

Payal Rohatgi was listening to her, consoled her and said that she's strong woman. Nisha then further stated that everything was in the open but still he got separated in a very dirty manner and refused to take responsibility for their son, Kavish. Talking about it to Payal, Nisha said that people made a mockery out of her scar and said, "ketchup lagakar aayi hai" (It's ketchup, not blood). She weeped while saying, "I just addressed the media once but he made multiple videos".

The dispute between Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra escalated on the night of May 31 when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested following Nisha's complaint of domestic abuse. However, Karan, who was released on bail on June 1 later claimed that Nisha had hurt herself and is making false allegations against him of having an extramarital affair. He had also metioned that Nisha was demanding huge alimony and was bipolar. On the other hand, Nisha held a press conference and presented her side of the story and claimed that Karan is making false stories.

Karan had alleged that this is all planned by Nisha. Well, we still don’t know who is faking.