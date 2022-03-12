Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi has been making headlines for her stint in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show. She has recently slammed co-contestant Sara Khan for secretly smoking on the show. The argument started when Sara complained about Payal’s food. Sara had said it’s spicy as she adds a lot of garam masala which creates acidity. After listening to Sara, Sidharth Sharma didn’t eat the food. Payal later confronted Sidharth and told that he should have at least tasted the food for himself instead of taking Sara’s word for it. Payal also said that spicy food isn’t the only reason, smoking also causes acidity.Also Read - Lock Upp: Anjali Arora Reveals Past Secret to Save Herself From Elimination, Fans Say 'Ye Kaisa Secret Hain'

Sara then spoke to Payal to which she added, “I have been talking about passive smoking since the past many days. Aap sati savitri bani phirti ho. Bolo na hum bhi smoke karte hain (You act all pious. Say that you also smoke). Smoke in the open why hide about it, at least, Poonam doesn’t hide.” Tehseen Poonawalla asked Payal to not talk about it on as Sara’s parents would be watching the show. Payal then added, “Her family should also know that she smokes.” Also Read - Poonam Pandey’s Estranged Husband Sam Bombay Shares His Surprising Side Of Story on Sexual Assault

An upset Sara cried and told Nisha Rawal, “I never break certain limitations in front of my parents. My family will know what I want to tell them and they already know everything. You (Payal) don’t become my mother and tell.” Payal interrupted to say that she had no such intentions. Also Read - Lock Upp: Actor Karan Kundrra Is All Set To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Show As A Jailor To Teach Contestants 'Discipline' - Details Inside

Later, Sara and Payal apologised to each other and confessed that they are too emotional and sensitive, and promised to understand each other’s feelings in future.