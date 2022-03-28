Lock Upp: There are several controversies surrounded around contestants of the Kangana Ranaut hosted show. On every weekend, elimination happens where a contestant leaves the game show. To be safe from the eviction, contestants are asked to reveal their secrets. The latest contestant who shared the darkest secret of life was Payal Rohatgi. In order to make her career, Payal into black magic.Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Blushes After Paps Address Her as 'Bhabhi,' TejRan Fans Are in Awe

Payal said, “I have been in the industry for 15 years and there was a time when my career was not doing well. Shockingly or unschockingly, maine tantric puja kari thi apne career ko push dene k liye. I don’t think any educated women, woman or a professional think that career ko aage le jaane k liye tantric puja kare. Even if you do, they it should be hidden. There was something called vashikaran, which I had done. There was pujari in Delhi, he told me to think about the person, or brings any of that person’s possession, jisko control me dikhane hai. So I did many things. But nothing of it helped me. I had this fear that if I tell anything to anyone, or my mom that I did vashikaran to save my career and it didn’t help me, people would make fun of me. This has been a secret, which I don’t think any professional would seek to push their career.” Also Read - Ex-Lock Upp Contestant Babita Phogat on The Kashmir Files: Ye Haalaat Aaj Bhi Humare Desh Mein Hain…

Reacting to it, Kangana Ranaut laughed and joked, you don’t t get into ‘kala jaadu’. “So what you did was kaala jaadu. Aap kaala jaadu karke logon ko vash me karne ki koshish ki. Payal I think you are so beautiful and talented, you don’t need tantric. Aap logon ko aise hi vash me kar sakti ho. I think there is lot of prejudice. When I came in the industry, I was also told ye ladki kaala jaadu karti hai. When a girl is successful, people doubt her credibility… kuch toh tilasmani taakaat hogi. You have shown lot of strength in telling this though it bombed”, Ranaut had said. Also Read - Birthday Special: Kangana Ranaut Turns A Year Older Today, Checkout Her Best Bold And Glamorous Looks So Far - Watch

Payal added that our religion believes in doing all these things. To which Kangana took a jibe, “Yeh jo tum ambassador banti ho Hinduism ki, wo band karo. There is no such thing in our dharam.” Kangana also joked about her relationship with Sangram where they are Vashikaran product or not: “Now you said you want to get married to Sangram and then you are saying you do kaal jaadu and vashikaran, now you have given so much material to his friends to talk about it. Now Sangram might also be thinking, ‘Main sach me Payal se pyaar karta hu ya mujhe kisi tantric ne vashikaran ki hai?’ What will you say Payal?” She replied, “Let him believe what he wants to believe. I have not done it on him. We are not vashikaran product.”

Meanwhile, Sara Khan got eliminated from the show. As Vinit Kakar and Zeeshan Khan just entered as wildcard contestants and they got some power to eliminate one contestant. Therefore, they chose Sara’s name from the blue team.