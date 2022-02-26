Controversial reality show Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was all set to stream live on MX Player and ALT Balaji this weekend. The show has, however, landed in legal trouble and it is not clear if it will see the light of the day. Meanwhile, controversy queen Poonam Pandey, who is known for her bold persona and sensational statements, has broken her silence on Kangana Ranaut’s statements.Also Read - Lock Upp 5th Contestant Revealed: Karanvir Bohra Lands Up In Kangana's Jail For 'Stealing The Limelight'

The trailer of Lock Upp was released a few days ago and in it, while talking about the contestants, Kangana had stated, "Inn celebrities mein se kuch aise bhi hai jinhe khulke jeene ki aadat hai, isliye ab kapde utrange toh sabke saamne." Speaking exclusively to BollywoodLife, Poonam Pandey shared her thoughts on Kangana's statement.

When asked if she feels Kangana's statement was directed at her, Pandey said, "I don't know. But, the fact that she has said something like this I think that is amazing, and I think that should happen." When probed if the audience can expect what Kangana has said in the trailer, Poonam told us, "I am going inside the Lock Upp house and entertainment is something I was born with, in the Bollywood industry; it goes hand-in-hand. I don't have to forcefully do something. Apart from that what you can expect from me is the real Poonam Pandey."

Pandey also spoke to BollywoodLife at length about how excited she is for the show. “I have never been so excited for quite some time the way I am for this show. I am really looking forward to get locked up (laughs). I am looking forward to meeting Kangana ma’am, Ekta (Kapoor) ma’am, and other contestants. So, let’s see how it goes.”

