Controversial reality show Lock Upp is all set to stream on ALT Balaji and MX Player tonight. The show had landed in legal trouble yesterday after a certain Mr. Sanober Baig sought a stay order against the makers of the show and accused them of plagiarism. However, the stay order was vacated by the court today. The promo of the launch episode is out and the show is already off to a fiery start.

In the promo, controversial stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui can be seen having a heated argument with the host of the show Kangana Ranaut. The video begins with Kangana asking Munawar why he chose to participate in the show. "Mujhse panga lene toh nahi aaye ho (Are you here to mess with me?)"

Kangana was quick to clarify that she was joking but Munawar says 'funny nahi tha (it isn't funny)'. Munawar then talks about the change he wishes to bring with his comedy. "Mujhe comedy se kuch change nahi karna hai. Kalakaar kranti nahi laa paya aaj tak (I don't want to change anything with comedy. An artist can never bring a revolution)."

Kangana is visibly disturbed and says that she wants to give him Saza-e-Maut to which Munawar says 'mujhe dhamki mat dijiye (don't threaten me).' Watch the promo below:

It was in November last year that the comedian had announced quitting his career after the cancellation of his shows. He took to social media to write, “Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya (hate has won, artist has lost). I’m done, goodbye. Injustice (sic).”