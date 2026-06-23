Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa: Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamala Serena unveiled as first contestants

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, will stream exclusively on Netflix starting June 27, 2026.

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Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa

The makers of the much-awaited reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa unveiled its first three contestants during a press conference held in Mumbai on Monday. Veteran television actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the first contestant of the show, which will be hosted by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh.

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Sharing his excitement about joining the reality competition, Kapoor revealed the reasons that convinced him to be a part of the show.

Speaking at the event, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor said that four “universal signs” led him to accept the offer.

“There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh were a major reason. Farah, Sajid and I are childhood friends. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ektaa Kapoor, we have created magic,” said Ram Kapoor.

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Television favourite Shivangi Joshi and Desi Bling breakout star Pamala Serena were also introduced as the newest inmates of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The two stars will join the growing list of contestants entering the reality show, which promises a unique format centred around survival, strategy, and revelations.

Present at the press conference were the creative force behind the show, creator Ektaa Kapoor, Netflix India’s Vice President – Content, Monika Shergill, along with the show’s “Jailers,” Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as Executive Producer.

According to the official press note: “Fourteen inmates. Six weeks. Two Jailers. One Lock Upp. Here, comfort is earned, not given. Inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for basic necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges — turning survival itself into a strategy. But the game’s most volatile currency is ‘truth’. Set in a world where nothing stays hidden for too long, the game tests how contestants navigate revelations that can either strengthen their position or leave them vulnerable.”

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Speaking about bringing the format to Netflix, Ektaa Kapoor said, “Over the years, I have created many television shows, but Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa occupies a space of its own. It strips away filters and comforts, placing people in an environment where every decision, every relationship, and every secret has consequences. There’s nowhere to hide when you’re cut off from the outside world.

This isn’t just another reality show; it’s a social experiment packed with entertainment, drama, and surprises at every turn. Bringing the show to Netflix opens up exciting new possibilities and allows us to reimagine the experience on a much larger canvas.”

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will stream exclusively on Netflix starting June 27, 2026.