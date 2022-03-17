Lock Upp Update: TV actor Sara Khan and her ex-husband Ali Mercchant are currently incarcerated in the Lock Upp jail. Previously, the two had been at odds over their tumultuous history. Now, in a new trailer, the two of them are seen sitting together, calmly discussing how they don’t have any issues with each other and that they can act maturely on the show. They married on the reality show Bigg Boss 4 and then divorced soon after.Also Read - Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra In Major Financial Crisis, Says 'I'm In The Worst Debt Of My Life'

Ali and Sara are seen seated on a bench chatting to each other about their problems from the past in the video. Sharing the promo on their social media, ALT Balaji captioned the teaser, "Strongest are the people who have the courage to accept their difficult past gracefully ❤ Watch Ali Merchant in #Lockupp streaming live on @altbalaji and @mxplayer."



“I want to forget about the past and move on with my life. This stigma (of their hasty marriage and separation), which has been there since the beginning, has handicapped me tremendously. For this reason, I have suffered, my parents have suffered, and everyone has suffered greatly. Moving forward in my personal life has been really challenging for me,” says Sara Ali.

They both agree that they were young when they met and that they don’t have any issues with one other now. They decide to discuss it later. Ali has already admitted to cheating on Sara shortly after their highly publicised wedding during a conversation with Payal Rohatgi.

