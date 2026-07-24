Lock Upp Season 2: Apoorva Mukhija makes SHOCKING revelations about suicidal thoughts amid India’s Got Latent backlash, credits Sufi Motiwala- Watch Video

Apoorva Mukhija shared an emotional account of the backlash she faced after the India's Got Latent controversy. During her appearance on Lock Upp Season 2, she revealed how the experience affected her personally and the support she received.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/lock-upp-season-2-apoorva-mukhija-makes-shocking-revelations-about-suicidal-thoughts-amid-indias-got-latent-backlash-credits-sufi-motiwala-watch-video-harshad-chopda-shilpa-shinde-pamala-serena-8483102/ Copy

Apoorva Mukhija reveals she struggled with suicidal thoughts after India's Got Latent controversy (PC: Instagram)

Apoorva Mukhija recently shared a deeply personal side of her life during her appearance on Lock Upp Season 2. The creator, who entered the reality show as an informer for a week, spoke about the difficult time she faced after India’s Got Latent controversy. Her conversation with Sufi Motiwala became one of the most emotional moments of the show as the two addressed their past issues and opened up about their bond. Apoorva revealed that Sufi was one of the few people who supported her when she was going through intense online backlash.

Apoorva Mukhija gets emotional while talking about Sufi Motiwala

The reunion between Apoorva and Sufi on Lock Upp Season 2 took an unexpected turn when their conversation moved beyond their previous disagreement. Instead of confronting each other, the two spoke about their friendship and the moments that changed their equation.

Apoorva told Sufi that she had genuinely missed him and remembered the time when he was there for her during the controversy. She explained that his support became extremely important when she was struggling emotionally and trying to deal with the pressure around her. She said, “I have really missed you. I swear on my mom. Every time someone asks me about you and says, ‘How were you friends with him? He’s so mean,’ I tell them… I would’ve killed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, if I hadn’t had Sufi.”

Apoorva says Sufi helped her survive the backlash

Continuing the conversation, Apoorva revealed that she was not dating anyone during that phase and had very few people she could depend on. She said Sufi’s presence helped her manage the emotional impact of the controversy.

Apoorva added, “I wouldn’t have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn’t dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend, I have always given you credit. You saved my life; I genuinely wouldn’t have been able to survive Latent if it wasn’t for you.”

See complete viral video from Lock Upp Season 2 here

Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid revealed after latent Show controversy. She would have k!lled herself if This gay name Sufi would not have been there The was these two are talking looks like they are in love pic.twitter.com/OwZytnRHyM — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) July 23, 2026

What happened during the India’s Got Latent controversy

In 2025, Apoorva appeared as a panelist on Samay Raina‘s show India’s Got Latent. The show faced major criticism after a controversial remark made during an episode triggered widespread backlash.

Following the controversy, complaints were filed against people associated with the episode including Apoorva. She later revealed that she received severe online abuse along with death and rape threats. The incident affected her personally and she spoke about the emotional pressure she faced during that period. Her latest conversation on Lock Upp gave viewers insight into how difficult that phase was for her.

Apoorva and Sufi’s friendship took a rough turn

Apoorva and Sufi developed a close friendship during their time on The Traitors. After the show ended, they were frequently seen together but their relationship later went through a public fallout. Sufi had earlier clarified his decision to distance himself from Apoorva.

He said he wanted a genuine friendship and did not want their connection to be misunderstood as something linked to popularity or online attention. However, their interaction on Lock Upp showed that both still respected the bond they once shared and were willing to address their differences.

About Lock Upp Season 2

Lock Upp Season 2 features several popular personalities competing in the reality show format. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the show streams on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The current season has witnessed multiple eliminations, nominations and intense conversations between contestants. This week’s nominated contestants include Harshad Chopda, Shilpa Shinde, Pamala Serena, Varun Yadav and Sufi Motiwala.

DISCLAIMER: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Reaching out to a trusted person, mental health professional or crisis support service can provide immediate assistance.

MITRAM FOUNDATION (Bengaluru): 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (Goa): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI (Delhi): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456

SANJIVINI Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011-40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat): 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to the original source.