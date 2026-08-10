Lock Upp Season 2: Farah Khan breaks silence on biased host claims, questions Shreya Kalra about their connection ‘Before I saw…’

Farah Khan opens up about the online criticism she faced during the season and shares a candid moment with Shreya Kalra after her victory.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/lock-upp-season-2-farah-khan-breaks-silence-on-biased-host-claims-questions-shreya-kalra-about-their-connection-before-i-saw-you-on-stage-8498277/ Copy

Farah Khan reacts to trolls calling her biased (PC: Twitter)

The winner of Lock Upp Season 2 may have been decided inside the reality show’s finale, but the debate around the result continued online. Shreya Kalra walked away with the trophy after defeating Shivangi Joshi, while Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh presented her with the winner’s prize of Rs 1 crore. Soon after the finale, some viewers questioned the result and accused Farah of showing favouritism towards Shreya. Farah has now addressed those comments directly. During a visit to Shreya’s Mumbai home, she asked the winner whether they had ever met before the show and explained why she believed the bias claims made little sense.

Farah Khan asks Shreya if they knew each other

Farah discussed the controversy during her latest vlog after visiting Shreya at her residence. She asked the winner a very direct question about whether they had ever met before she saw her on the Lock Upp stage.

Farah asked, “I want to ask on record, Shreya, have me ever before? Before I saw you on stage?” Shreya replied that they had not met earlier. Farah then explained that she only discovered a connection between their professional teams after viewers began accusing her of being biased.

She said, “After two weeks I got to know because people started commenting that I was a biased host. Why? Because her YouTube company and mine are managed by the same team named Qyuki. They have 70 content creators! So I called them and asked if Shreya is under them, and they said yes. But I didn’t know, so how was I biased?”

Shreya reminds Farah about their early interactions

Shreya did not completely agree with Farah’s explanation. She pointed out that Farah had noticed her from the beginning of the season and had frequently called her out during the show. Shreya said, “But the fact is that you were the one who picked on me from the beginning! In the first week you shouted on me and even when I was doing good, you were only shouting at me! Even when [Akanksha] Choudhary fight happened you told me not to be too happy because I was looking better in comparison to her but not by myself!”

Farah responded by making it clear that she had never said Shreya was not performing well. The tense exchange eventually turned light-hearted as the two laughed together.

See Farah Khan and Shreya Kalra’s video here

How did Shreya Kalra win Lock Upp Season 2?

Shreya became the winner after defeating Shivangi Joshi in the finale. The final decision was not based on a single vote. Former inmates and the show’s jailers were asked to choose between the two finalists while the Janta Ki Jury also played a role in determining the winner.

Shreya eventually lifted the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa trophy and received the Rs 1 crore prize. Her victory left her emotional while Shivangi appeared disappointed with the result. Shreya’s close friend Shilpa Shinde was also seen crying during the celebrations as she watched her friend win the show.

Why did Farah face criticism?

The criticism largely came from viewers who believed other finalists had stronger claims to the trophy. Some social media users felt that Shivangi or Yogesh Rawat deserved the win and connected Farah’s on-screen interactions with Shreya to their concerns.